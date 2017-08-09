A truly world-class British home by the sea

2017 is more than halfway through, which would explain why we’re all feeling a bit lethargic. So, to increase our energy, we feel a daydreaming session is in order, and we have just the topic in mind: a luxury beach house in Polzeath that proves to be the ideal sanctuary for a boutique surf retreat.

The expert real estate agents over at Perfect Stays in Wadebridge, Cornwall deserve all the credit for introducing us to this stunner – let’s take a look…