A truly world-class British home by the sea

2017 is more than halfway through, which would explain why we’re all feeling a bit lethargic. So, to increase our energy, we feel a daydreaming session is in order, and we have just the topic in mind: a luxury beach house in Polzeath that proves to be the ideal sanctuary for a boutique surf retreat.
The expert real estate agents over at Perfect Stays in Wadebridge, Cornwall deserve all the credit for introducing us to this stunner – let’s take a look…
We’ve just stepped into the entryway / mud room, yet we can already tell that this is going to be a killer of a discovery. Interiors awash in uplifting neutrals, punctuated by exposed wood beams, continue the bright coastal feel throughout the house. And thanks to expert storage compartments, there’s no reason this space should ever be messy or cluttered.
Enjoying a reverse-style layout, the expansive open-plan first floor flows effortlessly from kitchen at one end through to this super cosy lounge at the other – completed with an iconic wood-clad gable wall that floods with sunlight by summer and flickers in the firelight of the roaring wood burner in winter.
A screen of picture windows slides open onto the balcony that spans the length of the living- and dining areas, overlooking the picturesque courtyard.
After a hard day of sunbathing, swimming and collecting sea shells, one needs to cleanse quite thoroughly – and for that purpose in mind, we present this super modern bathroom. See how it ups the interior style from ‘beach-house charming’ to ‘stylishly sleek’, yet still manages to fit in with the rest of the house via its neutral/earthy colour palette and firm commitment to bask in an abundance of natural lighting.
The four bedrooms of the house spread along the ground floor gallery hallway, each one enjoying a spacious and airy layout that is ideal for anything from a quick afternoon nap to a restful night’s slumber. Two king en-suite bedrooms and two flexible zip and link bedrooms are to be found in this gem of a beach house.
In addition, the garage and annex has been utilised as a rainy-day games room that children and adults alike will relish, complete with table tennis, table football and a classic arcade machine to really invoke some nostalgia.
And to enhance the functionality factor even further, the cleverly utilised annex can provide additional accommodation for two guests with a sofa bed and en-suite WC and sink.
Feel free to look around / daydream a bit more…
