The Fabulous Fish Tank Extension

The kitchen is widely regarded as the heart of the home. Furthermore, it's a social and communal area that can really add value to your property if you invest in attractive and high-quality fittings and fixtures. Extending the kitchen is another common method of adding value and creating a central area where the family can come together and spend quality time.
Although what constitutes the perfect kitchen is up for debate, it's clear that light and open spaces lead to much more enjoyable mealtimes. Just take a look at this bright and inviting kitchen from renowned architects, Holland & Green. Combining elegant interiors with a sensible, space-saving layout and a stunning modern extension, this project is sure to inspire you…
Holland & Green were given a brief to transform the kitchen of this east-facing property so that it welcomed in as much natural light as possible, whilst also providing access to the small courtyard that was previously disconnected from the house.
The new 'glass box' extension, with blue tinted glass, looks modern and edgy, yet the multi-tone brickwork blends in with the original façade. A WC has also been incorporated into the newly opened-out ground floor.
Here we see how the kitchen has been incorporated into the new extension. The light blue kitchen island gives the room a fresh, country feel, which is complemented by the pale timber dining set and stark white walls.
Fluidity between the areas has been established despite having a limited amount of floor space to work with. The retractable doors and tinted glass box design have successfully created a feeling of openness, and the occupants can now move between spaces easily thanks to the practical layout.
The kitchen encompasses a variety of storage solutions, from a quirky wooden wine rack located above the fridge, to country style cabinets in white to match the bright and brilliant walls.
Cabinets under the sink keep everyday clutter out of the way so the kitchen can maintain its elegant appearance. The glossy island top, which is unique thanks to it's unusual shape, is home to the ultra modern and subtly integrated hob.
A perfect blend of modern design and traditional country style come together in this interior. The polished timber floor against the white walls provides a classic look and the dining table is traditional in design, whilst boasting a more modern, muted colour palette.
We can tell that the occupants are avid readers as a packed bookcase lines the wall to the left. The various colours of the covers introduce some vibrancy to the room. In fact, you will notice other small details, such as brightly coloured flowers and eclectic style ornaments, which also give the room a lift.
Moving a little further back, we now get a small glimpse of the living area, which leads off from the dining space. A beige sofa is in keeping with the restrained colour scheme but printed cushions add a touch more character. The coffee table, carved from timber with a glass top, has a vintage look that matches the rest of the interior.
To take a look at another unique British home extension, check out: The Momentous Timber Extension.