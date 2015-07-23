The Fabulous Fish Tank Extension

The kitchen is widely regarded as the heart of the home. Furthermore, it's a social and communal area that can really add value to your property if you invest in attractive and high-quality fittings and fixtures. Extending the kitchen is another common method of adding value and creating a central area where the family can come together and spend quality time.

Although what constitutes the perfect kitchen is up for debate, it's clear that light and open spaces lead to much more enjoyable mealtimes. Just take a look at this bright and inviting kitchen from renowned architects, Holland & Green. Combining elegant interiors with a sensible, space-saving layout and a stunning modern extension, this project is sure to inspire you…