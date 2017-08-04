Your browser is out-of-date.

15 must-know tips for cheaper home insurance

press profile homify press profile homify
Grillagh Water, Patrick Bradley Architects Patrick Bradley Architects Modern houses
Don't go thinking that home insurance is something you can live without, as it really isn't! We know that it can cost a significant amount, but there are a host of ways to get a far better deal, while still getting the full coverage that you want and need, which is why we've collated some top tips together for you, right here! The key is to not get bombarded by your mortgage lender or estate agent, so that you simply plump for their chosen partner, as that will very rarely get you the best deal. But for even more handy hints, come and take a look at our advice! After all, watch the pennies and the pounds will look after themselves!

1. Try to pay annually.

New life for a 1920s home - extension and full renovation, Thames Ditton, Surrey, TOTUS TOTUS Classic style houses
TOTUS

New life for a 1920s home—extension and full renovation, Thames Ditton, Surrey

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

As with any insurance premium, if you opt to pay for it all in one hit, as apposed to spread out in monthly installments, you will pay significantly less, as you're not entering into a credit agreement with your insurer. Even if you pop it all on a 0% credit card and then clear the balance, you'll be saving.

2. Buy building and contents insurance together.

Grillagh Water, Patrick Bradley Architects Patrick Bradley Architects Modern houses
Patrick Bradley Architects

Grillagh Water

Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects

You should always take our buildings and contents insurance, but combining them into one policy will usually result in a smaller premium, less hassle and a more straightforward process. 

3. Increase your voluntary excess.

Schoolmasters eco house build different Modern houses
build different

Schoolmasters eco house

build different
build different
build different

This is something to carefully weigh up. If you feel that you are unlikely to ever call on your insurance and could definitely afford your excess in the event of a claim, by all means increase your voluntary excess amount. This will lower your premium for sure, but watch out, as you'll have the compulsory excess to pay as well, should the worst happen.

4. Pay for the right level of cover.

The Nook, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Modern houses
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

The Nook

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

So many of us get the levels of cover wrong, when calculating our insurance premiums. Try to get a realistic quote for rebuilding your home and assess your valuables realistically. Don;t think that you should have more cover than you need, as in the event of a claim, you'd have to prove the value of the items lost!

5. Only pay for what you need.

Veddw Farm, Monmouthshire, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Country style houses
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Veddw Farm, Monmouthshire

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

The trappings of insurance are far reaching, especially in terms of all the extra products that are offered to you, but don't get fooled into taking out things you don't need! Gadget insurance, extra key cover and the like will all significantly increase your premium and you really don't them!

6. No-claims discount.

A Timber-Clad House Design on the Isle of Wight: The Sett, Dow Jones Architects Dow Jones Architects Minimalist houses
Dow Jones Architects

A Timber-Clad House Design on the Isle of Wight: The Sett

Dow Jones Architects
Dow Jones Architects
Dow Jones Architects

Don't forget about your no-claims discount when looking for a new premium! Every year that you don't make a claim, you'll be accruing extra discounts and don't forget to disclose them!

7. Protect against house fires.

Own Self build, Xspace Xspace Modern houses
Xspace

Own Self build

Xspace
Xspace
Xspace

Taking a simple step, such as fitting smoke alarms in your kitchen, will significantly lower your insurance premiums, as you are taking a proactive approach to preventing damage to your home. Also, don't be tempted to lie if you smoke in your property, as you could invalidate your premium in the event of a fire!

8. Improve your home security.

Wickham House, C7 architects C7 architects Modern houses
C7 architects

Wickham House

C7 architects
C7 architects
C7 architects

Similar to fitting smoke alarms, beefing up your home security will have a very positive effect on your insurance premium. Locking windows and multi-lock doors will all add a lot of security and a comprehensive alarm system will make a significant difference too. If you choose modern solutions, which connect to phone apps, your insurance company will automatically lower your premium. 

9. Join a Neighbourhood Watch scheme.

Harefield Road, Gruff Gruff Modern houses
Gruff

Harefield Road

Gruff
Gruff
Gruff

If your residential area is covered by a neighbourhood watch scheme, be sure to join it! This will give your home extra protection, even if you're away and will reduce your premiums.

10. Maintain your property.

Epsom, Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Modern houses
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

Epsom

Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

A home that is in good working order will always cost less to insure than a run-down property. This is because you will be at lower risk of burst pipes, electrical fires or drainage issues. If you can prove that your home is maintained professionally, be sure to disclose the fact to potential insurers and watch your premium fall.

11. Avoid business use of your home.

Rear MZO TARR Architects Modern houses
MZO TARR Architects

Rear

MZO TARR Architects
MZO TARR Architects
MZO TARR Architects

This might not be possible if you are self-employed, but by negating any business use of your home, you won't have to pay extra to cover equipment and potential loss of earnings, in the event of a claim. 

12. Think about who you live with.

Timber and render Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Modern houses timber,render,cladding,new house,new build,alu-clad windows
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

Timber and render

Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

Did you know that who you live with can affect your claim? For example, if anyone in the house has a criminal record, this will drastically affect your premiums, so if you have housemates or tenants, be sure to vet them really carefully and make sure family members are on their best behaviour!

13. Think about where you live.

Fern Cottage, Warwickshire, Hayward Smart Architects Ltd Hayward Smart Architects Ltd Modern houses
Hayward Smart Architects Ltd

Fern Cottage, Warwickshire

Hayward Smart Architects Ltd
Hayward Smart Architects Ltd
Hayward Smart Architects Ltd

You can't help it if your area has a high crime rate, but this should be a factor that you accounted for, when buying your property. If you are in a risky area, always look to account for the location by increasing your security, as we have already suggested!

14. Pay attention to administration charges.

Stable Cottage Adam Coupe Photography Limited Country style houses
Adam Coupe Photography Limited

Stable Cottage

Adam Coupe Photography Limited
Adam Coupe Photography Limited
Adam Coupe Photography Limited

Administration charges can have a massive impact on your insurance prices, so be sure to always read the small print! You might find that you have stumbled on a really competitive quote, but if every change you need to make will incur extra charges, you might be paying over the odds!

15. Shop around for the right quote.

Plot 2 Durward Gardens, Kincardine O'neil, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern houses white house,glass gable,sunroom,new build
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Plot 2 Durward Gardens, Kincardine O'neil, Aberdeenshire

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

As you begin to accrue no-claims bonuses, it can be tempting to simply renew existing insurance policies, but ALWAYS shop around to make sure that you are getting the very best deal possible. Comparison websites make it simple to see what you could be paying for similar cover, but you can also phone around and approach independent brokers for quotes as well. Insurance companies rely on you not looking for a better deal, in order to avoid hassle, but a quick yearly check will make sure that you aren't paying over the odds.

For some extra home security tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Locking down your home security.

Are you going to shop around for your home insurance now?

No, Thanks