Garden DIY: How to build your own simple pergola

If a rustic pergola could be the perfect finishing touch for your garden, you're in luck, as we are going to show you exactly how to build one, right now! Naturally, you can simply hire a team of carpenters to come and complete the work for you, but if you want to understand the process a little more, be prepared for the disruption it will cause, or even have a bash yourself, we have put together a comprehensive guide to pergola building that we think will answer any and all questions you might have. There's not doubting the fact that a pretty pergola adds a certain special something to any garden, so come and see how simple it is to install one!
Firstly, let's talk about why you should have a pergola! Well, they look great, offer some valuable shade and can even house a stunning alfresco dining space that will add value to your home, as well as extra functionality to your garden. Perfection!
When building a pergola, the key is to take things a step at a time. You need to install your support posts first, with them bedded firmly into the ground and cemented into place. With your corner posts in situ, you can then begin to add the roof beams, one at a time. It's surprising how fast the structure actually takes shape! Always be aware of using treated wood though, for a lasting installation.
If you are keen to add a weatherproof roof to your pergola, you will have to think about the way that it connects to the house. Always look to build the roof at a slight angle, so that water doesn't collect on the surface and try not to impact on the architecture of your home, or you will have lasting signs of the pergola if you choose to remove it.
If you are going to put a roof on your pergola, don't forget to include some channels for natural light to flow through! There's nothing worse than a dark and gloomy outdoor dining area that relies on expensive light fixtures alone and there's no reason to fall into that trap when skylights are so simple to install! These ones look amazing!
When your pergola is built, before you carry out all the finishing touches, step back and asses how well the proportions work against your house and within the garden. You can still make adjustments and slim down certain structures, if you want a more delicate aesthetic, but once everything is in place, this will be a little more difficult!
The final touch is to actually enjoy your pergola! Treat yourself to some new outdoor furniture, get your lighting sorted and start planning some fantastic alfresco dinner parties but be prepared for some seriously envious friend and family encounters!
