Bathroom extractor fans may not seem all that glamorous, and in reality they are not. However they are essential. They don't have to be big or ugly like they used to be, in fact you can probably barely see them in most bathrooms nowadays. Below you will see a variety of extractor fans and in some images you will struggle to see them at all. This is testament to progress and design of a small piece of equipment that we need. Especially in small bathrooms with little space for steam to escape or windowless rooms. Extractor fans are a cheap to install bit of bathroom kit that could save you hundreds if your bathroom were to get damp. Whatever bathroom fittings you choose, a fan will be one of them.