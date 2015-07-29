Bathroom extractor fans may not seem all that glamorous, and in reality they are not. However they are essential. They don't have to be big or ugly like they used to be, in fact you can probably barely see them in most bathrooms nowadays. Below you will see a variety of extractor fans and in some images you will struggle to see them at all. This is testament to progress and design of a small piece of equipment that we need. Especially in small bathrooms with little space for steam to escape or windowless rooms. Extractor fans are a cheap to install bit of bathroom kit that could save you hundreds if your bathroom were to get damp. Whatever bathroom fittings you choose, a fan will be one of them.
This bathroom makes excellent use of the space. A small shower room without windows, making it heavily reliant on extractor fans. Of which there are two. One directly above the shower and the other further away. The downside to not having a window in your bathroom, is that you will need an extractor fan. There is no question about it, or you will end up with damp. This room is slim and long. It uses light tiles to help widen it and the shower is bigger than standard. As you can see the extractor fans are well blended in with the sleek design.
In this bathroom, along with the interesting art work, you can see the extractor fan on the top left. This is another example of a small enclosed space where an extractor fan is needed. Not only do they get rid of steam, they help get rid of any unwanted smells that may be lingering. Bathrooms are family rooms and used by a lot of people. The fan helps them stay fresh and clean for the next person.
The bathroom is incredibly modern. Everywhere you look there are straight lines. From the shower to the sink and even the bath, all edges are sharp and angular. This is contrasted only by the circular lights and the extractor fan, which blends seamlessly into the roof. This room is open and airy, but still needs a fan to help keep it fresh and damp free.
This shower is stunning. It uses glass as a reflective surface, as well as in a see through capacity. The screen reflects the room that is beyond it and makes it feel big. The lovely wooden floor is reflected in the screen and the marble wall that lines the shower. The extractor fan sits right above the shower here and is slightly more obvious than others we have seen, yet it doesn't look out of space here. This is down to the reflections making the room look and feel much bigger and more open.
Art Deco is a classic style loved by many. This room is full of Deco characteristics and qualities. The black and white monochrome scheme looks spectacular. The walk in shower is a piece of art in itself. The floor is beautiful and it draws the whole room together. The bath is centralised giving it a real sense of importance and significance in the room. The extractor fan here can't be seen, and in all honestly with those french doors leading to the outside, it maybe doesn't need a fan. This is one room that could be the exception to the rule.
This double shower is large and spacious. The gold and black tiles look wonderfully glamourous and luxurious. The room itself looks quit small based on this image, another perfect example of why an extractor fan is needed. It sits neatly centrally on the roof of the shower and doesn't get in the way at all. It is there to do a job and not distract from the overall design. It works really well and you barely notice it at all.
This room has a large window and is a large room itself. The bath is chunky and really stands out. The walk in shower is well placed and gives the room a wet room feel. The bathroom feels very light and airy with the lightness of the tiles on the walls and floors. There are spot lights dotted neatly around the roof, where you can also see a couple of extractor fans that almost sit flush against the ceiling.
This bathroom was designed by David Carrier and feels very contemporary. Design is such an import aspect when looking at bathrooms. Designers look at how best to use the space to its full capacity. The extractor fan here is something that isn't noticeable until you look for it. Leaving our eye to wonder around the lovely fixtures and fittings of the room. The straight edges are everywhere, from the taps to the shower head, they are a real focal point of the room.
This bath harks back to days of baths in front of an open fire. It is a small room that uses its space to make the user feel warm, welcomed and somewhere unique. It has a real sense of opulence whilst remaining down to earth. The exposed brick work and wooden floor match the copper tones of the bath perfectly. The extractor fan sits tucked away behind the beam on the ceiling doing its job well and leaving the room looking beautiful.
Whatever your bathroom design ideas, you can make any space really feel good. This room has a lovely open feel about it. With ceiling windows and a window running along side the bath, it is flooded with natural light. The white painted walls, the bath and sink keep everything here looking clean and bright. The long mirror bounces light around too. The extractor fan sits right in the corner really not visible at all, leaving you to enjoy the room as it should be.