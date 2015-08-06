10 glass balustrade designs

Glass is a material we use in our lives every day. From windows to drinks glasses, because it is an incredibly versatile material that lends itself to a variety of projects. People now use it for staircases, flooring and balcony balustrades. It is easy to come by, shape and customise to fit the needs of any design. Glass balustrades come in a huge array of designs to suit almost any house. They add a beautiful element to your balcony or staircase, opening them up to light, whilst enclosing the area. Glass is very strong and durable, making it a safe choice, even though this may seem unlikely. It stands up well in all weather, and even if it does get dirty, it is very easy to clean!
Glass is the perfect balustrade. A modern balcony with timber flooring is the perfect combination for glass. Sam Tisdall Architects manage to create a beautiful frame on this balcony. The glass acts as a barrier for safety and a feeling of being enclosed whilst you enjoy the sunshine. Yet it helps create a great sense of space by allowing light through it. Not only that, it offers great all round views, so no matter if you are sitting up or lying down, you get unobstructed views all around.
Here the balustrade wraps around the balcony and down the staircase to the lower level of the garden. Making the balcony an accessible space from both inside the house and outside. The glass creates a lovely looking open space that could otherwise look enclosed. It allows light still to get into the house, whilst remaining a space in its own right. It looks incredibly modern and not out of place on this house. It also doubles the outdoor area here, with simple clean lines.
Mixing glass and steel helps create incredibly modern lines on this balustrade. Add some wooden decking to it and you begin to create a classic looking and ageless area of your home. As you can see from the angle of this photograph, this deck is an outdoor space built on a steep slope. The balustrade gives clear views over the garden, which is one more reason to choose glass in this setting.
Once more we see the benefits of glass in this balustrade. Wood seems to be a very common option to accompany glass on outdoor balconies. It is a simple and green choice. Wood and glass are very durable and will last years. In this particular space you can see how the glass allows light to flow onto the decking. In a small space like this, the more light you have the better. The glass also offers stunning views over the garden, making everything feel bigger than it actually is.
Mixing light wood in this staircase with the glass creates a wonderfully open air effect. The wood matches the doors and door frames around the house too, tying it all in beautifully. The glass creates a good safety barrier around the stairs, making it very practical in a family home. The light here goes to three levels and the glass allows the light to flow naturally through the space.
Simplicity at its best. Glass is unobtrusive and inoffensive because it is clear. It doesn't take away from a space in anyway. The difference with glass compared to other balustrades is that it leaves everything exposed and feeling open. With the wooden railings and cream tiled floor, the glass allows light to flow through what could otherwise be a dark space.
In this photo you see two very contrasting areas. The upper area is light and airy, whilst the lower cellar is cosy and dark. The glass balustrade on this staircase lets light flow naturally through the upper regions of the house. There is glass above the cellar too, making it feel much lighter than it would have with an ordinary wall in its place. The simple touch of converting to glass can have the biggest of impacts on your home and is well worth considering.
This balustrade is stunning. Encasing this floating staircase it gives it an incredible look of elegance. It is in sharp contrast to the walls around it, which are dark. The walls have blue and white lights in them which help open the space up really well. The glass acts to allow light through as well as bouncing the light back into the space around it, which not only looks amazing, but is very clever too.
This home has very clean and modern lines. The flooring draws your eyes right into the house. The grain on the stairs goes in the other direction and the bottom step is curved making the stairs feel separate to the rest of the hallway. By simply removing the wall on the stairwell, the owners have opened up the house very well. Light can now flow between the upstairs and downstairs with ease and the overall effect looks brilliant.
Glass is one of the best materials to use as a balustrade, simply because it goes with any design or decor. Here you can see how easily it blends into the industrial backdrop of this building. It looks modern as part of this balcony and not out of place at all whilst creating a great and usable outdoor space. It allows light to fill the building and doesn't block it out. It looks contemporary here and fits incredibly well with this design.