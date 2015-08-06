10 glass balustrade designs

Glass is a material we use in our lives every day. From windows to drinks glasses, because it is an incredibly versatile material that lends itself to a variety of projects. People now use it for staircases, flooring and balcony balustrades. It is easy to come by, shape and customise to fit the needs of any design. Glass balustrades come in a huge array of designs to suit almost any house. They add a beautiful element to your balcony or staircase, opening them up to light, whilst enclosing the area. Glass is very strong and durable, making it a safe choice, even though this may seem unlikely. It stands up well in all weather, and even if it does get dirty, it is very easy to clean!