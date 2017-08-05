Your browser is out-of-date.

10 bedroom makeover tricks that won't cost you any money

Bedroom, e15 e15 Modern style bedroom
If we told you that it is entirely possible to freshen up your bedroom scheme without spending even one penny, you'd be intrigued, wouldn't you? Well you can and we are going to show you how, RIGHT NOW! Interior designers know that a little change up can be just as good as a total redesign and we know that finessing your home can quickly become a hugely costly endeavour, so a few free and easy ideas have got to be a good thing, right? Given that your bedroom is the most personal space in your property, we think that starting there is the best idea, so let's dive in!

1. Swap your side tables around.

Leman Street, The Manser Practice Architects + Designers The Manser Practice Architects + Designers Modern style bedroom
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

There's no rule that says your bedside tables have to match, so if you have gone for an eclectic mix, how about swapping them over periodically? This will keep your bedroom evolving and make your eyes think that you've done a lot more than you actually have.

2. Clean and declutter the space.

Bedroom MN Design BedroomBeds & headboards bedroom,france,interior design,interior designer,south of france,mirror wardrobe
MN Design

A bloody good clean will always make your bedroom look a lot more beautiful and elegant, so it's time to  pick up all your dirty clothes and grab a duster! While you're at it, make sure you haven't left any coffee cups or anything in there too!

3. Repurpose something.

Bedroom, bed, headboard and bedsides muto BedroomBeds & headboards
muto

For a free bedroom upgrade, why not think about upcycling something you already own? You could paint up an old chair and pop it in, or even use pallet wood to create a new headboard! All it will cost you is your time!

4. Get rid of something.

Master bedroom Markham Stagers Modern style bedroom bedroom
Markham Stagers

If you'd rather minimise the amount of items in your bedroom, what can you live without? Even if you remove something and place it in another room, the extra space will help to make your boudoir seem far larger. How about removing a wardrobe into a box room, which could become a walk-in wardrobe?

5. Swap your throw pillows out.

Bed PARDIS e15 Modern style bedroom
e15

No, we aren't suggesting that you buy new pillows, we are simply suggesting that you swap your bedroom and living rooms one over! Boom! An instant injection of new accent colours that will brighten up your room!

6. Move your artwork around.

homify
You'll be amazed at how much of an impact simply moving your existing bedroom art around will have on the look and feel of your space. For the most dramatic change, look to hang something really striking above your bed!

7. Style your dresser up.

Bedroom, 3d artist, 3d visualizer 3d artist, 3d visualizer Classic style bedroom
3d artist, 3d visualizer

Your dresser is premium real estate in terms of beautiful accessory displays, so make more of it! You could arrange your perfumes in a stylish way, display jewellery boxes or even add a few candles.

8. Add some flowers from your garden.

homify Rustic style bedroom
homify

A pretty bunch of flowers will always make your bedroom look a whole lot more festive and striking, but don't go wasting money on shop-bought blooms if you have a good stock in your garden! Simply snip a few, pop them in a vase and get them on display!

9. Make the bed.

Family Home, Ruth Noble Interiors Ruth Noble Interiors Scandinavian style bedroom
Ruth Noble Interiors

Simple and quick, making your bed will leave it looking good as new, neat and tidy and you'll look forward to leaping into it at the end of a long day!

10. Wash the windows.

Дизайн коттеджа " Воздушный зефир", Samarina projects Samarina projects Classic style bedroom
Samarina projects

Finally, really make the most of your windows, in terms of the amount of natural light that they draw into your bedroom. A quick clean will have them sparkling and be sure to open your blinds or curtains as well. Cracking a window will help as well, as it will keep the fresh, cool air flowing!

For extra bedroom design tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Magnificent modern bedroom ideas.

Are you going to give any of these ideas a try?

