Wooden decking: 14 cool and creative ideas to copy

Taras drewniany. Realizacja w Wilkanowie koło Zielonej Góry., PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
A wooden terrace is always a stunning addition to a garden, any landscape architect will tell you that, but knowing which style to embrace can be the really tricky part! Luckily for you, we have found a host of gorgeous aesthetics that we know will absolutely inspire you to think more carefully about installing a sweet little terrace in your outdoor space. From super simple finishes through to bold shapes and amazingly fresh colours, we have so many great ideas for you to copy, so let's take a look!

1. A wavy design.

Taras drewniany. Realizacja w Wilkanowie koło Zielonej Góry., PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

Anybody can have a simple straight terrace, but just look at this amazing curved style! Talk about making the most of the space and capturing a unique aesthetic!

2. All-wood everything!

Marylebone Courtyard Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Marylebone Courtyard

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Now here is a terrace we can get on board with! The garden may not be huge, but it looks amazing! All-wood decking and wooden raised planters have made for such a stylish bistro look!

3. A step up to heaven.

TARAS DREWNIANY. REALIZACJA W PIOTRKOWIE TRYBUNALSKIM, PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

We always love a terrace that connect to the main house and this one is such a cutie! With gently integrated wooden steps in place, there is such a natural flow up to the main platform.

4. Dark wood and dramatic.

DWA TARASY DREWNIANE. REALIZACJA W ZBĄSZYNIU, PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

Nothing looks quite as decadent as a dark hardwood terrace! This opulent shade of red-brown contrasts so well with the brickwork of the house!

5. A wonder in white!

Antes y después terraza Sant Antoni de Calonge , Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
Vicente Galve Studio

Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio

How charming is this white terrace? Looking traditional and modern all at the same time, we love how bright and zingy this space is! Perfect for summer parties!

6. Reclaimed joy.

TARAS DREWNIANY. REALIZACJA W WOLBORZU., PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

We always enjoy a budget DIY idea, which is why this upcycled pallet wood terrace is such a huge hit with us! A quick coat of stain and it would be stunning!

7. Continued up the wall.

Projeto, feltrini feltrini Modern garden
feltrini

feltrini
feltrini
feltrini

What a genius idea! By using the same wood both on the wall and the floor here, there is a terrific sense of cohesion and rustic styling going on here! Beautiful.

8. Creative contrasts.

Taras drewniany. Realizacja w Poznaniu., PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

A piquant mix of white stone and dark wood has come together to make an incredible little terrace design here! It really finishes the exterior of the house off wonderfully!

9. Protected by a pergola.

CAMELIA, DCPP Arquitectos DCPP Arquitectos
DCPP Arquitectos

DCPP Arquitectos
DCPP Arquitectos
DCPP Arquitectos

What a great idea! Adding a pergola as well as a terrace makes a whole lot more of a stylish statement and has, in one swoop, created a lovely outdoor entertaining area as well! Imagine the parties you could host here!

10. A touch of zen.

Taras z drewna Garapa. Realizacja w Wałbrzychu., PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

We could all use a little more tranquility in our lives, which is why we love this inset zen garden display! Taking up little room on the terrace but adding a lot of eye-catching design genius, it's a real favourite!

11. Small and simple.

Casa Garcia de Horta, Telmo Ferreira Photography Telmo Ferreira Photography Modern garden Red
Telmo Ferreira Photography

Telmo Ferreira Photography
Telmo Ferreira Photography
Telmo Ferreira Photography

Simple can be better, especially if you have an understated style of home, so how about emulating this minimalist square terrace? Easy and cheap to recreate, it looks charming!

12. Eclectic eccentricity!

Unicom Starker, Spadon Agenturen Spadon Agenturen Walls & flooringTiles
Spadon Agenturen

Spadon Agenturen
Spadon Agenturen
Spadon Agenturen

Using large wooden panels for the floor here was such a great choice, given how much furniture was to be added! We love the eclectic mix of seating, dining and decorative furniture that makes the terrace floor simply melt away!

13. Lit to perfection.

Formal Living - Deck studio XS Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
studio XS

Formal Living—Deck

studio XS
studio XS
studio XS

Taking the time to add some lighting to the edge of the terrace here has really made it come to life! While the terrace itself is understated, the lighting and white pebbles really add a certain something!

14. Wood effect!

Taras kompozytowy w Obornikach., PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

When you want the look of wood for your terrace but also need something a little easier to maintain, how about wood-effect plastic panels? It's impossible to tell they aren't real wood and they make for such a neat finish as well.

For more terrace inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Renovating an old terrace.

A dreamy white home with 100% perfect decor
Did you spot a super terrace to copy here?

