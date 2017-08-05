Wooden decking: 14 cool and creative ideas to copy

A wooden terrace is always a stunning addition to a garden, any landscape architect will tell you that, but knowing which style to embrace can be the really tricky part! Luckily for you, we have found a host of gorgeous aesthetics that we know will absolutely inspire you to think more carefully about installing a sweet little terrace in your outdoor space. From super simple finishes through to bold shapes and amazingly fresh colours, we have so many great ideas for you to copy, so let's take a look!