Wooden decking: 14 cool and creative ideas to copy

A wooden terrace is always a stunning addition to a garden, any landscape architect will tell you that, but knowing which style to embrace can be the really tricky part! Luckily for you, we have found a host of gorgeous aesthetics that we know will absolutely inspire you to think more carefully about installing a sweet little terrace in your outdoor space. From super simple finishes through to bold shapes and amazingly fresh colours, we have so many great ideas for you to copy, so let's take a look!
Anybody can have a simple straight terrace, but just look at this amazing curved style! Talk about making the most of the space and capturing a unique aesthetic!
Now here is a terrace we can get on board with! The garden may not be huge, but it looks amazing! All-wood decking and wooden raised planters have made for such a stylish bistro look!
We always love a terrace that connect to the main house and this one is such a cutie! With gently integrated wooden steps in place, there is such a natural flow up to the main platform.
Nothing looks quite as decadent as a dark hardwood terrace! This opulent shade of red-brown contrasts so well with the brickwork of the house!
How charming is this white terrace? Looking traditional and modern all at the same time, we love how bright and zingy this space is! Perfect for summer parties!
We always enjoy a budget DIY idea, which is why this upcycled pallet wood terrace is such a huge hit with us! A quick coat of stain and it would be stunning!
What a genius idea! By using the same wood both on the wall and the floor here, there is a terrific sense of cohesion and rustic styling going on here! Beautiful.
A piquant mix of white stone and dark wood has come together to make an incredible little terrace design here! It really finishes the exterior of the house off wonderfully!
What a great idea! Adding a pergola as well as a terrace makes a whole lot more of a stylish statement and has, in one swoop, created a lovely outdoor entertaining area as well! Imagine the parties you could host here!
We could all use a little more tranquility in our lives, which is why we love this inset zen garden display! Taking up little room on the terrace but adding a lot of eye-catching design genius, it's a real favourite!
Simple can be better, especially if you have an understated style of home, so how about emulating this minimalist square terrace? Easy and cheap to recreate, it looks charming!
Using large wooden panels for the floor here was such a great choice, given how much furniture was to be added! We love the eclectic mix of seating, dining and decorative furniture that makes the terrace floor simply melt away!
Taking the time to add some lighting to the edge of the terrace here has really made it come to life! While the terrace itself is understated, the lighting and white pebbles really add a certain something!
When you want the look of wood for your terrace but also need something a little easier to maintain, how about wood-effect plastic panels? It's impossible to tell they aren't real wood and they make for such a neat finish as well.
