The Cube is an aptly-named extension of a semi-detached house in Winchester, Hampshire. The approximately 100 year-old home had a poor layout, typical to homes of the period, and a deteriorating rear lean-to extension. Given the current state of the home, a major overhaul was needed to deem it a functional and liveable modern home.
Using the help of Adam Knibb Architects, the proposal included a new side extension, which would replace the existing car port, address the issue of the oversized bathroom and accommodate a new master bedroom and en suite. The poorly built rear extension was to be reconstructed to match the look and feel of the new cube-shaped side extension and allow the occupants to feel comfortable in their new property.
Let's see how it turned out!
The home, built in the early 1900s, was dressed in white render, which presented a neutral backdrop for the stylish and forward-thinking extension.
From the street the extension is visible yet not at all intrusive or overbearing, which was achieving by setting it back from the home's façade. The cedar clad box is a 21st century addition to a 20th century home and the two designs complement each other perfectly.
Moving towards the home we gain a better understanding of the look and feel the design was trying to achieve. Only when viewed up close do we realise just how sizeable the new extension really is.
The cantilevered design allowed for the existing car port to be removed, with the dividing wall between the car storage and front door adding depth and texture to its box-like design.
As viewed from behind, we see how the rear lean-to extension has been totally modernised to match the new first-floor addition.
The two have been designed so the ground floor extension tucks neatly under the first-floor, with both wings aiming to flood the once dark home with natural light from the rear.
The once leaky and shabby lean-to is now anything but, with a modern open plan design that is filled with light and a fresh interior design scheme to match.
With large glazing, bi-fold doors and additional skylights, the internal spaces of the existing home are now much brighter than before.
The kitchen is an eclectic mix of colour and texture, opting for a design that is bursting with personality and flair. How often do you see timber, concrete and pops of bold colour come together in one design?
Despite the differences it all comes to together to create something cheerful and unique. The concrete and bold colours adhere to the owner's desire for a more laid-back living style by not sticking to any interior design rules or design must-dos.
Concrete is no longer just a structural building material as designers are now using its raw beauty to great effect in everything from kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, decoration and everything in between. Its versatility is endless.
The new bathroom also leans towards the industrial look of the kitchen, allowing for fluidity throughout the space. Opting for a neutral colour palette, with subway tiles and a luxurious rainfall shower head, this bathroom is sure to remain contemporary for years to come.
