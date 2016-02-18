The Cube is an aptly-named extension of a semi-detached house in Winchester, Hampshire. The approximately 100 year-old home had a poor layout, typical to homes of the period, and a deteriorating rear lean-to extension. Given the current state of the home, a major overhaul was needed to deem it a functional and liveable modern home.

Using the help of Adam Knibb Architects, the proposal included a new side extension, which would replace the existing car port, address the issue of the oversized bathroom and accommodate a new master bedroom and en suite. The poorly built rear extension was to be reconstructed to match the look and feel of the new cube-shaped side extension and allow the occupants to feel comfortable in their new property.

Let's see how it turned out!