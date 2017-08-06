Your browser is out-of-date.

8 thrifty landscaping ideas to transform your sad garden

Best Solutions for Small Gardens , Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite
You want your garden to look great, but you don't want to sacrifice all of your time, effort and money to the cause. Are we right? If that is the case, you don't want to be hiring a team of expensive gardeners, but how can you get the professional look, without the associated costs? It's homify to the rescue, as we have eight brilliant ideas to give you today, each of which are easy to carry out, cost-effective and so stylish that people will be convinced you splurged on a pricey landscaping redesign, so let's waste no more time, as summer is almost over!

1. Plant perennials and evergreens.

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite artificial lawn,eco deck
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

You don't want to be tending your garden all the time, so planting evergreens and perennials will ensure that your beds and borers are always gorgeously full, without any effort! Evergreens look great all year round and perennials flower every season, without fail!

2. Embrace geometric displays.

Garden Design Didsbury, Hannah Collins Garden Design Hannah Collins Garden Design Modern garden
Hannah Collins Garden Design

Garden Design Didsbury

Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

Using geometric shapes in your garden design will always give you the professional look and it can be as simple as laying square stepping stones, crafting rectangular beds or even having a bash at some crazy paving!

3. Ask friends and family for cuttings.

Small Contemporary Courtyard, Gardenplan Design Gardenplan Design Modern garden
Gardenplan Design

Small Contemporary Courtyard

Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design

Have you ever noticed how expensive some plants can be? If you've spotted something gorgeous in a friend or family member's garden, why not just ask if you can take a cutting? Easy!

4. Use planters to good effect.

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern garden
Cue &amp; Co of London

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

A mix of eclectic planters will always look lovely in a garden and it offers you the opportunity to not need to buy a mass of pricey matching pieces! Keep your eyes open at car boot sales and in charity shops and you can create a really lovely display!

5. Unleash your own creativity, without hiring a professional.

The back garden Jane Harries Garden Designs Country style garden
Jane Harries Garden Designs

The back garden

Jane Harries Garden Designs
Jane Harries Garden Designs
Jane Harries Garden Designs

We bet you have a host of fantastic ideas, but maybe lack the confidence to put them into practice. We're here to tell you to go for it! What's the worst that can happen? You don't like the end result as much as you thought you would? Well, rip out what you've done and try one of our new ideas…

6. Ornamental grasses are AMAZING!

IJLA - Chic Garden, IJLA IJLA Modern garden
IJLA

IJLA—Chic Garden

IJLA
IJLA
IJLA

They're cheap, spread out over a decent amount of ground space and need little in the way of care, which means that grasses are a must have for a spectacular garden that is easy to manage and has an exotic look!

7. Finish your scheme with gravel.

Japanese Style Garden Unique Landscapes Asian style garden
Unique Landscapes

Japanese Style Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

Nothing is neater, easier to use or cheaper than gravel, so for a really well coiffured landscaping project, it's a must! You can get so many different colours as well, so how about being a little bolder?

8. Add something unexpected.

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping Modern garden
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden

Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Are mirrors mounted on a hedge a 'normal' garden addition? No, but they look INCREDIBLE! If you can think of a few unusual elements to pop outside, you will be able to create a veritable personal wonderland that everybody will assume was curated by a pro!

For more lovely garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Outhouse designs for your garden.

Are you going to have a bash at a landscaping project now?

