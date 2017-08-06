8 thrifty landscaping ideas to transform your sad garden

You want your garden to look great, but you don't want to sacrifice all of your time, effort and money to the cause. Are we right? If that is the case, you don't want to be hiring a team of expensive gardeners, but how can you get the professional look, without the associated costs? It's homify to the rescue, as we have eight brilliant ideas to give you today, each of which are easy to carry out, cost-effective and so stylish that people will be convinced you splurged on a pricey landscaping redesign, so let's waste no more time, as summer is almost over!
You don't want to be tending your garden all the time, so planting evergreens and perennials will ensure that your beds and borers are always gorgeously full, without any effort! Evergreens look great all year round and perennials flower every season, without fail!
Using geometric shapes in your garden design will always give you the professional look and it can be as simple as laying square stepping stones, crafting rectangular beds or even having a bash at some crazy paving!
Have you ever noticed how expensive some plants can be? If you've spotted something gorgeous in a friend or family member's garden, why not just ask if you can take a cutting? Easy!
A mix of eclectic planters will always look lovely in a garden and it offers you the opportunity to not need to buy a mass of pricey matching pieces! Keep your eyes open at car boot sales and in charity shops and you can create a really lovely display!
We bet you have a host of fantastic ideas, but maybe lack the confidence to put them into practice. We're here to tell you to go for it! What's the worst that can happen? You don't like the end result as much as you thought you would? Well, rip out what you've done and try one of our new ideas…
They're cheap, spread out over a decent amount of ground space and need little in the way of care, which means that grasses are a must have for a spectacular garden that is easy to manage and has an exotic look!
Nothing is neater, easier to use or cheaper than gravel, so for a really well coiffured landscaping project, it's a must! You can get so many different colours as well, so how about being a little bolder?
Are mirrors mounted on a hedge a 'normal' garden addition? No, but they look INCREDIBLE! If you can think of a few unusual elements to pop outside, you will be able to create a veritable personal wonderland that everybody will assume was curated by a pro!
