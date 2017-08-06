9 reasons for burglars to choose your home

Finally, an empty home is a potentially burgled home. In a lot of cases, burglars will scope out a property, to get a feel for the routines of the people that live there, so try to mix up your schedule a little. Plus, having lights fitted with timers is a fantastic idea, as it will make it look as though somebody is inside, even nobody is!

For more home security tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Selecting your security gates.