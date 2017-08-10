The real-life doll's house

Not all renovations or makeover projects are equally successful, which is the reason for today’s homify 360° discovery. But we will not be showcasing a miserably built extension or house (not even close, for this structure definitely knows how to flaunt some style!), but rather take a look at a magnificent structure that is the result of several previous unsympathetic extensions and failed outbuildings built around it.

London-based Des Ewing Residential Architects were brought in to helm this project, which is the restoration and extension of a grade 2 listed country house situated on an elevated site. All its previous extensions and add-ons were completely demolished, taking the house back to the original main block.

Let’s take a look…