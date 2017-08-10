The real-life doll's house

Not all renovations or makeover projects are equally successful, which is the reason for today’s homify 360° discovery. But we will not be showcasing a miserably built extension or house (not even close, for this structure definitely knows how to flaunt some style!), but rather take a look at a magnificent structure that is the result of several previous unsympathetic extensions and failed outbuildings built around it.
London-based Des Ewing Residential Architects were brought in to helm this project, which is the restoration and extension of a grade 2 listed country house situated on an elevated site. All its previous extensions and add-ons were completely demolished, taking the house back to the original main block.
Let’s take a look…
Doesn’t this classic style of the façade remind you of a dollhouse, with various charming touches ensuring striking beauty, like the bay window, snow-white window frames and roof trimmings?
Add in the expertly crafted garden that beautifully complements the front façade, and we definitely have a home that is sure to be added to many people’s “dream home” lists!
Notice the rustic stone garage and open cart shed in the background, which has been built for enclosure.
Around the back we locate a stunning surprise: a new contemporary block which neatly fills the last corner of the courtyard and, on the southern façade, provides views towards the sea.
A picture-perfect house which enjoys sea views? Some people have all the luck!
With that breathtaking view in mind, we enter the interiors to see if it’s all it’s cracked up to be. And after taking one look at this open-plan kitchen that flows into a living room, with both spaces enjoying a supreme view of a fresh-green lawn and glittering ocean on the horizon, we can definitely exclaim: “yes”!
Expert views aside for just a moment, let’s focus on the interior design of the house, particularly the delightful touches that add to the house’s eye-catching style and functionality. How gorgeous is this island-turned-breakfast-bar, which ensures a most comfy spot for informal dining (or working or just sitting while socialising)?
Let’s treat ourselves to a few more images of this perfectly restored home.
