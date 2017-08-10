Before & after: this bare garden's stunning makeover

Question: What do you do after moving into a new house on a new estate and decided that you are in the mood for a garden that beautifully extends your home? And you want this as soon as possible? Well, you could always do what these clients did; they contacted Jane Harries Garden Designs in Towcester.

Their requests included a low-maintenance, colourful garden with a dramatic water feature and a sunken dining area for a ‘wow’ effect, as well as a firepit area to make the most of the evening sun.

Did they get what they desired? Let’s find out…