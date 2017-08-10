Before & after: this bare garden's stunning makeover

Question: What do you do after moving into a new house on a new estate and decided that you are in the mood for a garden that beautifully extends your home? And you want this as soon as possible? Well, you could always do what these clients did; they contacted Jane Harries Garden Designs in Towcester.
Their requests included a low-maintenance, colourful garden with a dramatic water feature and a sunken dining area for a ‘wow’ effect, as well as a firepit area to make the most of the evening sun.
Did they get what they desired? Let’s find out…
With the house facing west-northwest, its only spot of sun occurs on summer evenings. Houses and other brick structures on all sides seemingly peek into the garden space all day long, which can get a bit claustrophobic, especially seeing as the garden is quite small!
Fortunately, some very “fresh” thinking occurred to change this space quite dramatically…
This garden makeover presents quite a bunch of “wow” elements, not the least of which is this dining area in the shade.
After quite a lot of discussions between the professionals and client, it was decided to design a sunken firepit area close to the level dining space, surrounded by a water feature which included a raised planting bed, two waterfalls, and a rill to separate the area from the rest of the garden.
Seeing as the walls flaunt a brick-clad look and there is quite a lot of paving throughout the garden, lots of planting beds for climbers, as well as trellises, were brought in, allowing the fresh plants and flowers to soften the hard landscaping, as well as provide screening from prying neighbour eyes, over time.
And to keep the new garden space’s tranquility levels high, a water feature was also brought in, with fresh water cascading from the raised bed onto the rill, forming a neat little border for the dining area.
Most definitely a garden makeover with blossoming results!
