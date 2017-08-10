Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Before & after: this bare garden's stunning makeover

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Small modern garden, Jane Harries Garden Designs Jane Harries Garden Designs Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

Question: What do you do after moving into a new house on a new estate and decided that you are in the mood for a garden that beautifully extends your home? And you want this as soon as possible? Well, you could always do what these clients did; they contacted Jane Harries Garden Designs in Towcester.

Their requests included a low-maintenance, colourful garden with a dramatic water feature and a sunken dining area for a ‘wow’ effect, as well as a firepit area to make the most of the evening sun. 

Did they get what they desired? Let’s find out…

Before: An empty space

A bare space - before the start Jane Harries Garden Designs
Jane Harries Garden Designs

A bare space—before the start

Jane Harries Garden Designs
Jane Harries Garden Designs
Jane Harries Garden Designs

With the house facing west-northwest, its only spot of sun occurs on summer evenings. Houses and other brick structures on all sides seemingly peek into the garden space all day long, which can get a bit claustrophobic, especially seeing as the garden is quite small! 

Fortunately, some very “fresh” thinking occurred to change this space quite dramatically…

After: A delicious dining area

Dining area at night Jane Harries Garden Designs Modern garden Stone Grey
Jane Harries Garden Designs

Dining area at night

Jane Harries Garden Designs
Jane Harries Garden Designs
Jane Harries Garden Designs

This garden makeover presents quite a bunch of “wow” elements, not the least of which is this dining area in the shade.

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups in the garden that you desire, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

After: A new firepit

View from dining area to firepit Jane Harries Garden Designs Modern garden
Jane Harries Garden Designs

View from dining area to firepit

Jane Harries Garden Designs
Jane Harries Garden Designs
Jane Harries Garden Designs

After quite a lot of discussions between the professionals and client, it was decided to design a sunken firepit area close to the level dining space, surrounded by a water feature which included a raised planting bed, two waterfalls, and a rill to separate the area from the rest of the garden.

After: Plants that prettify

View from firepit to dining area Jane Harries Garden Designs Modern garden Stone
Jane Harries Garden Designs

View from firepit to dining area

Jane Harries Garden Designs
Jane Harries Garden Designs
Jane Harries Garden Designs

Seeing as the walls flaunt a brick-clad look and there is quite a lot of paving throughout the garden, lots of planting beds for climbers, as well as trellises, were brought in, allowing the fresh plants and flowers to soften the hard landscaping, as well as provide screening from prying neighbour eyes, over time.

After: A little bit of H2O

Raised bed and water feature Jane Harries Garden Designs Modern garden Bricks
Jane Harries Garden Designs

Raised bed and water feature

Jane Harries Garden Designs
Jane Harries Garden Designs
Jane Harries Garden Designs

And to keep the new garden space’s tranquility levels high, a water feature was also brought in, with fresh water cascading from the raised bed onto the rill, forming a neat little border for the dining area. 

Most definitely a garden makeover with blossoming results! 

We’ve got some more fresh tips for you! See these 11 grass-free garden ideas you'll wish you'd thought of.

19 Modern Bathroom Design Ideas That Would Convince to Change Your Bathroom Design
Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this garden’s new look?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks