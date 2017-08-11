The Surrey home with an out-of-this-world extension

It all started when TOTUS, the professional home-building team located in Walton-on-Thames, was contacted by one of their new clients, who requested a large new rear extension at the back of their detached period property, which is situated in one of London’s prime locations: Wimbledon, SW19.

No problem, right? Of course not! The expert team immediately set off to satisfy their client’s request and 15 weeks later, had conjured up a delightful… well, why don’t you scroll on to see what transpired…