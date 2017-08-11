The Surrey home with an out-of-this-world extension

It all started when TOTUS, the professional home-building team located in Walton-on-Thames, was contacted by one of their new clients, who requested a large new rear extension at the back of their detached period property, which is situated in one of London’s prime locations: Wimbledon, SW19.
No problem, right? Of course not! The expert team immediately set off to satisfy their client’s request and 15 weeks later, had conjured up a delightful… well, why don’t you scroll on to see what transpired…
Seeing as the house is a period property, you can be sure that its façade flaunts a number of impressive features. And when we first saw this photo, we certainly weren’t disappointed at all by the brick-clad design, the gable roofing with the pitched style, the charming wooden front door, the fairy-tale garden neatly framing the front side of the house… but we digress, so let’s get back to the topic at hand: that rear extension!
The team at TOTUS used their creativity and commitment to excellence to conjure up a most striking open-plan kitchen, dining space and living area that enjoys an airy ambience and opens up beautifully onto the back terrace/garden.
Of course we’re going to need to take a closer look to fully appreciate this project’s results even more!
What a view for… anything, really, from cooking and baking to dining and working.
This brand-new kitchen, apart from a picture-perfect garden view, also enjoys high-quality appliances and ample countertop surfaces, ensuring it’s as dedicated to being a fully functional working zone as a let’s-sit-down-and-enjoy-that-view spot.
Thanks to two sets of enormous sliding glass doors, this entire open-plan layout enjoys a seamless transition from the indoors to the outdoors, which makes it the ideal space for entertaining.
Let’s scope out a few more envy-inducing imagery before we close the book on this most successful extension project.
