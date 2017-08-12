​The perfect colour palette for your façade

Your house’s exterior appearance speaks volumes about not only your living space, but you – remember the importance of first impressions? That also comes into play when picking out the paint colours for your façade, which is why careful consideration is definitely advised.
Even though there are endless possibilities to pick from (from warm hues like oranges to cold tones like green and blue, to clean and serene colours like whites and creams), style should be the main aim.
Let’s look at a few classic options…
Definitely a popular choice! Lightly coloured walls (think white, cream, off-white, soft grey, etc.) look simply smashing when paired with darker rooftops, like dark greys or browns.
What’s more, this colour combination looks quite stylish when combined with lush greens of the surrounding garden and landscape. And another benefit: a slight scratch on a white wall is less noticeable than a dark one.
Okay, when we say “the same”, we mean picking the same main colour, yet opting for slightly different hues when it comes to painting your house’s walls and roof.
Notice our example above: the earthy beige presents a nice uniformity that beautifully complements the additional whites, browns and greens.
Do note that this tone-on-tone colouring works best if you have some yard space separating your house from the neighbouring ones.
When playing with colour options, remember to keep in mind other relevant factors, such as the location of your property, whether it’s a detached or semi-detached house, and how the light hits it throughout the day.
Even though most residents opt for a softer wall colour paired with a darker roof tone (such as number one on our list), don’t discount the visual attraction that can happen when you switch these two around. Look to our example: this striking façade’s power lies in the fact that the earthy-hued roof matches up with the house’s similar-coloured base.
And let’s not forget the star power of the surrounding greens!
Glass, wood, metal, stone, plaster… so many materials, so little time. Yes, a simple concrete wall is usually the easiest choice to make, but that doesn’t mean it’s your only option.
According to those in the know, it’s best to combine plastered walls with a stone base, or simply mix stunning stone columns with an otherwise simple façade. Adding wood to a façade immediately makes it look more natural, while touches like metal (for example, on a balcony) can inject a modern touch.
Another option? Glazing, as in glass walls, ensuring light-filled interiors (but do note that you have to keep caution when picking out blinds, curtains and drapes for privacy).
All in all, we advise that you take the location into account (i.e. suburban neighbourhood or fresh green landscape), pick two to three main materials (and colours) for the façade, and have fun!
A bright pink country house in a rural setting? Not a good idea, seeing as nobody does it! However, that doesn’t mean you have to stick to the usual neutral and earthy tones if a rustic setting is what you have.
Our example here shows how stunning a fresh green façade can look when surrounded by dense forestry, as the tones are complementary. On the other hand, bright red can also look striking, seeing as that hot colour will instantly contrast with the cool greens.
Bear in mind, however, that regardless of where you live (even if it’s in a semi-detached in an entire neighbourhood filled with semi-detached houses), an eye-catching façade is not always necessary – pick a colour option that reflects your personality and looks good with your house’s building style.
Fancy blue? Well, you don’t have to splash it all over your house’s exterior façade – how about just a few small surfaces, like window shutters and the front door?
Yes, of course this is also another popular option – and the best part is that a neutral-toned façade will make any additional colours (like your red window frames or green garden gate) come beautifully to life.
Architects, gardeners, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.
If you’re fortunate enough to call a classic, baroque-style estate your home, then congratulations. However, you still need to pick a colour palette that will complement your façade.
However, here we prefer to let those materials speak for themselves, for example neutral-toned marble or red brick – keep a clear head when these materials show up in your house’s exterior design, for you don’t want to mix these timeless touches with brightly coloured ones.
Red (and all its relevant hues like ‘brick’, ‘jam’ and ‘merlot’), however, is a tried-and-tested look for regal-like structures, so you know you’re safe with this palette.
A majestic renaissance structure reminds us of the ancient world, for this truly takes us back to historic times. Massive columns, circular arches, expertly detailed stone walls – they just don’t make them like that anymore.
Renaissance buildings are often found in three different versions: made from natural stone, with plastered façades or with a veneered look. During this time, greys, browns and other neutrals were also the main colour choices, so it’s wise not to stray from this palette (that architectural style is quite striking enough).
Stone buildings designed in geometric fashion, with reduced embellishments (perhaps a tiny wrought-iron balcony) and small windows – yes, the classic elements of Romanesque architecture.
This is definitely one style that can enjoy either calm-and-collected neutrals or bright and cheery colours, for both versions can be seen both today and in vintage times. Just make sure the overall effect is neat and well-looked after.
Next up for your inspiration: Using natural stone on walls.