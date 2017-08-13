Your browser is out-of-date.

​26 fantastic ideas for small kitchens

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Casa Vitelli, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Mediterranean style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Kitchens are the heart of our homes. Between the smell of fresh coffee, the aromas of different spices and freshly prepared desserts that smell of cinnamon and sugar, the kitchen is definitely the space where memories are made. 

Therefore, we accept no excuse not to indulge in stylish layouts and beautiful designs when it comes to kitchens, even when they’re a bit small sometimes. That’s exactly why we’ve conjured up this piece, with examples by some of our most prized kitchen planners, to give you a few stunning ideas to make that small kitchen of yours come magically to life and, thus, provide memories that will last a lifetime.

1. Modular kitchens are ideal, as those individual pieces are quite moving-friendly, plus are very versatile for various layouts.

Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes Happyhomes Minimalist kitchen Wood Grey
Happyhomes

Happyhomes
Happyhomes
Happyhomes

2. A slim little island/breakfast bar is all it takes to integrate a neat little dining/working area into a kitchen.

Projeto Bairro do Juventus - Mooca, RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

3. A clean and elegant style is definitely worthy of consideration, as it helps to make a kitchen look neat.

homify Small kitchens
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. A U-shaped kitchen expertly maximizes space, plus helps provide adequate cabinetries for storage.

kleine Küche, raumdeuter GbR raumdeuter GbR Modern kitchen
raumdeuter GbR

raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR

5. A kitchen that multitasks, like this ingenious creation, can definitely turn a small space into an easy working zone.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Soft colours and lots of natural lighting can also help to add visual space – perfect for any small kitchen.

Home Staging Doppelhaus in Westerland/Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Classic style kitchen
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

7. Don’t underestimate the star power of minimalist designs – those clean and sharp lines can give any small area a fresh touch.

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Scandinavian style kitchen Grey
Baltic Design Shop

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

8. This hidden kitchen is certainly a clever touch, although it’s almost too beautiful to be closed off!

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
MILL-HOUSE

MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

9. A touch of character is always welcome, like a rustic stone wall in a super modern space.

Casa Vitelli, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Mediterranean style kitchen
Ossigeno Architettura

Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura

10. There’s nothing as charming as a pleasantly designed cooking space in the rustic style!

RECUPERO RUDERE CAMPESTRE, RI-NOVO RI-NOVO Rustic style kitchen
RI-NOVO

RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO

11. Put some thought into your kitchen’s colour palette – contrasting and complementing hues can make a world of difference.

BILBOHOMES, Hiruki studio Hiruki studio Industrial style kitchen
Hiruki studio

Hiruki studio
Hiruki studio
Hiruki studio

12. Stainless steel and glass provide dazzle and transparency, 2 ideal elements for a small kitchen.

Kitchen island, Espacios y Luz Fotografía Espacios y Luz Fotografía Modern kitchen
Espacios y Luz Fotografía

Espacios y Luz Fotografía
Espacios y Luz Fotografía
Espacios y Luz Fotografía

13. Wood is versatile, that’s why it can look as rustic or modern as you wish. Yet it always brings character!

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist kitchen
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

14. Charming touches like brick walls, chalkboard paint and timber shelves are perfect for memorable kitchen experiences.

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Rustic style kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

15. Retro is back! Or it can be, if you combine the right colours and patterns.

_IN Panamby, ARQ_IN ARQ_IN Modern kitchen
ARQ_IN

ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN

16. These various materials (like marble) conjure up a noble-looking cooking space that makes one forget about the limited legroom.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. See how easy it is to include all the necessary elements in one simple corner design?

COCINA BLANCA - SEP 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior KitchenCabinets & shelves White
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

18. Never neglect your colour palette, for the end result can be like a welcoming sea breeze blowing through your cooking area.

COCINA BLANCA - SEP 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior KitchenStorage White
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

19. Want to feel like you’re permanently on holiday? This cottage-style kitchen might do the trick!

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style kitchen
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

20. Contrast is key, like these bold dark hues offsetting with that cheery yellow. Who said stylish can’t be small?

Loft , Pulse Arquitetura Pulse Arquitetura Eclectic style kitchen
Pulse Arquitetura

Pulse Arquitetura
Pulse Arquitetura
Pulse Arquitetura

21. Combining design styles (like rustic and modern) can also have an eye-catching effect on a tiny kitchen.

Manoir du Cleuyou, architektur-photos.de architektur-photos.de Classic style kitchen
architektur-photos.de

architektur-photos.de
architektur-photos.de
architektur-photos.de

22. Speaking of combining styles, how lovely does this classic stove look when paired with industrial piping and brick walling?

Brilliant Bethnal Green, Propia Propia Industrial style kitchen
Propia

Brilliant Bethnal Green

Propia
Propia
Propia

23. How about dedicating a part of the wall to chalkboard paint for inspirational messages or scribbled recipes? So much character!

Интерьер однокомнатной квартиры в скандинавском стиле, Анна Теклюк Анна Теклюк Scandinavian style kitchen
Анна Теклюк

Анна Теклюк
Анна Теклюк
Анна Теклюк

24. Small does not need gloomy; thus, ensure your tiny kitchen receives ample (and layered) lighting.

Mieszkanie w łódzkiej kamienicy - 60m2, Pink Pug Design Interior Pink Pug Design Interior Eclectic style kitchen
Pink Pug Design Interior

Pink Pug Design Interior
Pink Pug Design Interior
Pink Pug Design Interior

25. Cool blues skilfully style up this small kitchen into a most relaxing space. Such serenity!

Квартира в Москве, 50 кв.м., Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Eclectic style kitchen
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО

Мастерская дизайна ЭГО
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО

26. Say “no” to too many dark hues. The overall palette should be soft and light – and remember natural lighting.

Бирюза и кружева, Алёна Демшинова Алёна Демшинова Classic style kitchen
Алёна Демшинова

Алёна Демшинова
Алёна Демшинова
Алёна Демшинова

The more you know… Let’s see How to defrost your freezer the RIGHT way.

What other ideas can you think of for small kitchen designs?

