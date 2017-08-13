​26 fantastic ideas for small kitchens

Kitchens are the heart of our homes. Between the smell of fresh coffee, the aromas of different spices and freshly prepared desserts that smell of cinnamon and sugar, the kitchen is definitely the space where memories are made.

Therefore, we accept no excuse not to indulge in stylish layouts and beautiful designs when it comes to kitchens, even when they’re a bit small sometimes. That’s exactly why we’ve conjured up this piece, with examples by some of our most prized kitchen planners, to give you a few stunning ideas to make that small kitchen of yours come magically to life and, thus, provide memories that will last a lifetime.