A new way of living: Container homes

The majority of the general population dreams of one day escaping the rent cycle and purchasing their own home. However, the financial burden that it causes initially on some families, means that this desire inevitably turns into an unachievable pipe dream. Here at homify, we're not only bedazzled by expensive villas, but we seek to shed light on affordable housing solutions too. At the end of the day, whether it is 10m² or 10,000m², a house is just four walls that you can call home.

Today, we will be looking into the fascinating world of container homes. This is a style that raises a lot of eyebrows, yet is gaining momentum in the ever-changing world of European architecture and design. An impressive and inexpensive solution to the current housing crisis, you might have begun this article a sceptic, but we hope by the end, you are well and truly converted to the notion of living inside one (or more) of these wonderful steel units. Let's answer a few basic questions first:

How much does a container cost?

The cost of a used container can vary greatly. For a 40-foot (12 metre) long container, you can expect to pay between £750 and £2,500, depending of course, on the condition. To convert the steel shell into a home, you could comfortably set your limits between £5,000 and £7,500. There are new containers available for purchase, but it is far more cost effective to acquire one second hand.

Do I need to insulate the container?

Sea containers are designed as a cargo vessel in a lightweight steel construction. They consist mainly of stainless steel, which is provided with a protective coating. Therefore, it is essential that insulation is installed, as well as high quality glazing solutions to ensure that a comfortable living temperature in maintained inside for the occupants.

Where can you set up the container?

This is something you'll need to check with local councils as there are only regional, and not national codes. With fully prepared documents in tow, check the building code of the respective region. They will have to distinguish first and foremost, if you intend to stay in the shipping containers on a short or long term basis and whether or not the design facilitates these needs.