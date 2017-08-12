This tiny Kent flat is a pocket-sized triumph

Our homify 360° for today comes with, along with the appropriate amount of style, a most interesting tale to tell…
Professional home-staging team The Fresh Interior Company in Hythe, Kent was tasked with styling up a charming, period-style, two-bedroom apartment that was proving quite difficult to sell, due to the small bedroom sizes.
So, in the spirit of good home staging, the experts immediately started adding furniture and décor in a range of various colours and textures to show off the massive potential that this admittedly small living space was capable of… and within 12 hours of being advertised, the property was sold!
It’s not often that a bedroom has its own private balcony, which is why this massive selling point had to be highlighted! So, with a delicate combination that includes soft neutrals and vibrant pastels, this bedroom received a most delightful look that is ages away from being deemed cramped or cluttered, thanks to the abundance of natural lighting and fresh air flooding indoors.
Walking through that door onto the balcony, we are quite stunned – did you expect this balcony to be quite so huge? There is more than enough room here to add another room to the flat!
However, we have already fallen in love with the appealing design and substantial potential this open balcony flaunts, providing a picture-perfect space for everything from an intimate al fresco dinner to hosting a social get-together with a few friends.
Keeping the soft, neutral colour palette consistent, the second bedroom also looks to be most welcoming; however, a touch of yellow adds in some more cheerfulness. And let’s not forget the commitment to storage via that stand-alone cupboard with mirror-clad doors – a crucial touch for any room, as we all know!
Downstairs, the open-plan living room (which includes a delicate dining corner) presents a most amicable look, adorned by a touch of patterns and contrasting colours.
Our favourite piece here? It’s a contest between that superb fireplace (cosy winters, here we come!) and the bay window, which really adds some extra legroom and understated style to both the interior- and exterior look of the flat.
Feel free to glance at a few more images that show off these successfully styled-up interiors.
