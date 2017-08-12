This tiny Kent flat is a pocket-sized triumph

Our homify 360° for today comes with, along with the appropriate amount of style, a most interesting tale to tell…

Professional home-staging team The Fresh Interior Company in Hythe, Kent was tasked with styling up a charming, period-style, two-bedroom apartment that was proving quite difficult to sell, due to the small bedroom sizes.

So, in the spirit of good home staging, the experts immediately started adding furniture and décor in a range of various colours and textures to show off the massive potential that this admittedly small living space was capable of… and within 12 hours of being advertised, the property was sold!