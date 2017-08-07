Your browser is out-of-date.

14 budget ways to add some bling to your home

​nolastar®- individuell und multifunktional, Royal Family _ design labor Royal Family _ design labor Office spaces & stores
Have you ever wondered how certain homes just always look so well  put together and luxurious? More to the point, are you keen to emulate the look, without bankrupting yourself in the process? Well, we have a few top tips that will give you the interior designer look for SO much less. Essentially, it's all about choosing the right accessories and using them to great effect, in every room from your living room through to your boudoir. If you're not quite sure what we mean, come with us now as we tell you all about those lovely touches that will make a big impression on guests, but not your wallet. We think you'll be shocked at how simple it is to get that chic upmarket look, with a few high street purchases!

1. Play with mirrors.

Take a step into luxury each day.., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd Graeme Fuller Design Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
You can pick up a fantastic, large mirror for very little money, but the effect it will have on your home will be undeniable! For a really luxe look, why not spray paint the frame in a metallic finish.

2. Go all out with statement rugs.

Indie Style Interiors - custom rug design Indie Style Interiors Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
A heavily patterned and fantastically bright rug will always add a huge dose of wow factor style to a room and nearly all of your favourite high street stores now stock designer-look versions!

3. Dare to be different with your colour choices.

Fabulous colour Diamond Wools of New Zealand Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Magnolia walls? That's not an interior designer look, but do you know what is? Something a whole lot more daring! From navy blue through to incredible jewel tones, the colours you choose for your walls will really up the style stakes.

4. Add in a little dark wood.

​nolastar®- individuell und multifunktional, Royal Family _ design labor Royal Family _ design labor Office spaces & stores
Pine if fine, but for a bling look, you need to be adding some dark wood to your home. A vintage sideboard could be a good option, as could beautiful picture frames, but we LOVE this wooden room divide, which we think you could take inspiration from for a DIY budget version!

5. Anything velvet ups the stakes!

Velvet cushions rigby & mac Living roomAccessories & decoration Cotton velvet,cushion,cotton
Anything from a sofa through to curtains, cushions and everything in between looks insanely upmarket, if you choose a velvet version! The ultimate in luxe fabrics, you know a little velvet or even velour will give you that high-end look you're after, without breaking the bank.

6. Pad out your headboard.

Интерьеры загородного дома из клееного бруса, Be In Art Be In Art Scandinavian style bedroom
Modern headboards are great, but for a bedroom with extra bling, it's time to get back to basics with a padded version! You'll be able to pick up a vintage one for very little and with a quick clean or a DIY reupholstering job, it'll look amazing!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!
Get in touch!

7. Flowers work some serious magic.

Living Room Roselind Wilson Design Classic style living room living room,sofa,cushions,flowers,vase,sheer curtains,carpet
Fresh flowers have an undeniable ability to transform any room, no matter how dull, into a striking and spectacular space! The bigger and more outrageous the blooms, the more luxurious your home will look, so choose something unusual!

8. Go all out with a statement light.

homify Living roomLighting
Any slightly unusual lighting fixture will make a big impact, but you don't have to plump for the first expensive installation that you see. There are a host of amazing DIY ideas out there, all of which are simple to make but look wonderful.

9. Hang super long curtains.

homify Classic style bedroom
The longer your drapes, the more luxurious they will look, so never buy ones that just fit your window! Hang them as high as possible and let them gracefully drape on the ground for a really high-end look.

10. Layer up the cushions.

Cushions Maia Créations Jean-Vier Living roomAccessories & decoration
Comfort is king, which is why you need to really go all out with the number of cushions you have on your sofa, if you want a regal look. Try to stick to a colour scheme or a particular material palette, for cohesion and elegance.

11. Hang a triptych of art.

Mieszkanie w szarości , Grey shade interiors Grey shade interiors Eclectic style living room
Nothing looks quite as chic as art hung in multiples of three. Choose matching frames, equally spaced, and whatever you have on display will look phenomenal! Always remember to include mounting boards as well!

12. Choose some mirrored furniture.

Valeria Mirrored Dressing Table homify BedroomDressing tables
Talk about bling! Mirrored furniture has a natural propensity to look dazzling and opulent and in an otherwise plain space, it really does add a certain something!This dressing table shines bright like a diamond!

13. Statement wallpaper is a must!

Wallpaper, BY MAY/ Siluett Frost Window Film BY MAY/ Siluett Frost Window Film Walls & flooringWallpaper
If you want to bling up a room quickly and cost-effectively, it's time to consider a feature wall, with some striking wallpaper! You'll only need one roll, which won't cost the earth, but the effect will be INCREDIBLE! How about going all out with the bling theme and choosing a metallic-effect paper?

14. Be your own stylist.

Global Eclectic Style, SB design Studio SB design Studio Living room
Finally, if you love it, DO IT! Tap into that inner magpie and enjoy some glittering adornments on every surface, but make sure you're willing to commit to dusting them!

For more budget home decorating tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 6 small but effective bedroom upgrades you can make on a budget.

This elegant country home will steal your heart
Which of these ideas are you going to try out?

