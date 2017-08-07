14 budget ways to add some bling to your home

Have you ever wondered how certain homes just always look so well put together and luxurious? More to the point, are you keen to emulate the look, without bankrupting yourself in the process? Well, we have a few top tips that will give you the interior designer look for SO much less. Essentially, it's all about choosing the right accessories and using them to great effect, in every room from your living room through to your boudoir. If you're not quite sure what we mean, come with us now as we tell you all about those lovely touches that will make a big impression on guests, but not your wallet. We think you'll be shocked at how simple it is to get that chic upmarket look, with a few high street purchases!