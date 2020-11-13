Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 little things that bring good luck to your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Kitchen, e15 e15 Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

You don't have to believe in luck, but what if you really can do a few things to draw more positive energy into your home? Wouldn't you want that? A lot of interior designers have used feng shui principles in order to create a more upbeat, happy space for their clients and given that you won't have to fork out a huge amount of money to give it a try, we thought we'd give you a few pointers today, just to see if the ambience and fortune of your household could be improved! It can't hurt to try, so let's see what steps you can take to entice some good luck into your property and if you decide to give any of these a whirl… don't forget to buy a lottery ticket!

1. Decluttering your entrance.

Modest simple classical family home, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Modest simple classical family home

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Let's start at the beginning, with the entrance of your home. An uncluttered hallway will naturally act as a conduit for fresh air, good energy and positivity, so the less belongings you have in it, the more good fortune will flow in! If all the good luck is being halted by coats and bags, no wonder you've never won the jackpot!

2. Painting your front door a lucky colour.

Front door K-Tribe Studió Classic style houses
K-Tribe Studió

Front door

K-Tribe Studió
K-Tribe Studió
K-Tribe Studió

Feng shui principles say that the colour of your front door plays a huge part in how lucky you are. For north-facing doors, blue or black paint is best, while south-facing doors should be adorned in red or orange. East-facing doors work best when finished in brown or green hues, and west-facing doors that are grey or white will really draw in good fortune! Who knew colour played such a significant role in how to get good luck!

3. Displaying fresh flowers.

Porthleven, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style bedroom
LEIVARS

Porthleven

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

Fresh flowers have a natural positive energy about them, which is why you should be adding new ones to your home every week. As soon as they start to wilt and die, get rid of them though, as a lucky home doesn't tend to be one that is filled with decay!

4. Having your furniture properly arranged.

Shoreditch Apartment 2 YAM Studios Modern living room
YAM Studios

Shoreditch Apartment 2

YAM Studios
YAM Studios
YAM Studios

If feng shui principles are to be believed, then having your living room furniture laid out in a circular formation encourages a smoother flow of energy and easier conversation. In the bedroom, good energy is said to flow more if you have your bed placed diagonally across from the bedroom door. For improved relaxation, a good rule of thumb is be be able to press your back against a wall, for instant grounding.

5. Including elephants somewhere.

Our Beautiful Elephant Sculptures, Nilare Nilare Living roomAccessories & decoration
Nilare

Our Beautiful Elephant Sculptures

Nilare
Nilare
Nilare

Elephants are known to be symbols of good luck, as they naturally align with thoughts of wisdom, loyalty and steadfastness. Caring and protective, especially of family members, having an elephant in the home, even just in the form of a tiny ornament or figurine is a thing thought to bring good luck. It will encourage similar levels of protection and good fortune. How sweet!

6. Decorating with bamboo.

Bamboo Pixers Modern bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,bamboo
Pixers

Bamboo

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Bamboo is thought to be one of the most widely-recognised good luck charms, especially in a feng shui-aligned home. It’s a plant and decorative material that is thought to bring peace and luck, as well as focus, which is why it can be used in ANY room, to great effect. It even works well in the garden too! Use it for the fence or pergola.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Burning incense.

HOME SWEET HOME Ardi HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Ardi

HOME SWEET HOME

Ardi
Ardi
Ardi

Burning incense does more than just adding a beautiful aroma to your home, as it is said that the smoke itself clears any lingering negativity that is hanging around. Choose the right scent and a warm ambience, filled with love will be blown around your home, which will attract even more harmony and luck, so take our advice and go for something with a little musk!

8. Displaying bowls of fruit.

Fruit bowl TURN e15 Modern kitchen
e15

Fruit bowl TURN

e15
e15
e15

It might sound strange, but having a bowl of fruit in your home can help to ward off ward off bad luck, while also attracting prosperity and positive energy. Citrus fruits and pomegranates, in particular, are thought to improve fertility, promote general health and, in terms of feng shui, act as signs of wealth, which attract even more! Go ahead and place a bowl of fruit in your dining room!

9. Hang a horseshoe!

Horse pastel sketch KristinaArtist&Photography ArtworkPictures & paintings horse,art,wall art,pastel,sketch
KristinaArtist&amp;Photography

Horse pastel sketch

KristinaArtist&Photography
KristinaArtist&amp;Photography
KristinaArtist&Photography

Horseshoes are so much more than fun, rustic embellishments, if you hang them in or on your house! Don;t hang them the wrong way up though! You want the open end of your horseshoes to face upwards, otherwise it is said that all the good luck contained within them will fall out of the bottom!

10. Build a koi pond.

pond Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style garden
Till Manecke:Architect

pond

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

In the world of feng shui, a koi pond is considered to be a sign of wealth, happy relationships and good fortune, so what better addition to your garden? If you can't afford to go all out with a pond build, you could consider painting a koi pond mural on a garden wall and it will have the same effect of drawing more and more positivity into your property!

For more feng shui tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Experimenting with Feng Shui in the bedroom.

How to select objects that bring good luck

Barbara Bestor Residence, Woolly Pocket Woolly Pocket
Woolly Pocket

Barbara Bestor Residence

Woolly Pocket
Woolly Pocket
Woolly Pocket

When choosing décor objects or accessories for bringing good luck into the home, they must match with the overall décor theme. It doesn't seem very sensible to have a large laughing Buddha statue in a classic-styled room, whereas it would look right at home in Asian-inspired or even rustic-themed décor. Plants are a safe bet when it comes to choosing objects that bring good luck as they refresh the air and uplift the ambience. Go green!

How to bring good luck to a new home

Curtains, Daisy Whitehead Designs Daisy Whitehead Designs
Daisy Whitehead Designs

Curtains

Daisy Whitehead Designs
Daisy Whitehead Designs
Daisy Whitehead Designs

Feng Shui experts use several tricks for bringing good luck into a new home, including the correct placement of décor objects, accessories and images. An easy way to bring good luck in your new home images is to choose art that represents positivity, whether it’s beautiful scenery or a depiction of a happy moment or event. Create your version of a room with a view!

20 wardrobes ideal for small spaces
Are you willing to put your scepticism to one side and give some of these ideas a try?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks