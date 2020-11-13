10 little things that bring good luck to your home

You don't have to believe in luck, but what if you really can do a few things to draw more positive energy into your home? Wouldn't you want that? A lot of interior designers have used feng shui principles in order to create a more upbeat, happy space for their clients and given that you won't have to fork out a huge amount of money to give it a try, we thought we'd give you a few pointers today, just to see if the ambience and fortune of your household could be improved! It can't hurt to try, so let's see what steps you can take to entice some good luck into your property and if you decide to give any of these a whirl… don't forget to buy a lottery ticket!
Let's start at the beginning, with the entrance of your home. An uncluttered hallway will naturally act as a conduit for fresh air, good energy and positivity, so the less belongings you have in it, the more good fortune will flow in! If all the good luck is being halted by coats and bags, no wonder you've never won the jackpot!
Feng shui principles say that the colour of your front door plays a huge part in how lucky you are. For north-facing doors, blue or black paint is best, while south-facing doors should be adorned in red or orange. East-facing doors work best when finished in brown or green hues, and west-facing doors that are grey or white will really draw in good fortune! Who knew colour played such a significant role in how to get good luck!
Fresh flowers have a natural positive energy about them, which is why you should be adding new ones to your home every week. As soon as they start to wilt and die, get rid of them though, as a lucky home doesn't tend to be one that is filled with decay!
If feng shui principles are to be believed, then having your living room furniture laid out in a circular formation encourages a smoother flow of energy and easier conversation. In the bedroom, good energy is said to flow more if you have your bed placed diagonally across from the bedroom door. For improved relaxation, a good rule of thumb is be be able to press your back against a wall, for instant grounding.
Elephants are known to be symbols of good luck, as they naturally align with thoughts of wisdom, loyalty and steadfastness. Caring and protective, especially of family members, having an elephant in the home, even just in the form of a tiny ornament or figurine is a thing thought to bring good luck. It will encourage similar levels of protection and good fortune. How sweet!
Bamboo is thought to be one of the most widely-recognised good luck charms, especially in a feng shui-aligned home. It’s a plant and decorative material that is thought to bring peace and luck, as well as focus, which is why it can be used in ANY room, to great effect. It even works well in the garden too! Use it for the fence or pergola.
Burning incense does more than just adding a beautiful aroma to your home, as it is said that the smoke itself clears any lingering negativity that is hanging around. Choose the right scent and a warm ambience, filled with love will be blown around your home, which will attract even more harmony and luck, so take our advice and go for something with a little musk!
It might sound strange, but having a bowl of fruit in your home can help to ward off ward off bad luck, while also attracting prosperity and positive energy. Citrus fruits and pomegranates, in particular, are thought to improve fertility, promote general health and, in terms of feng shui, act as signs of wealth, which attract even more! Go ahead and place a bowl of fruit in your dining room!
Horseshoes are so much more than fun, rustic embellishments, if you hang them in or on your house! Don;t hang them the wrong way up though! You want the open end of your horseshoes to face upwards, otherwise it is said that all the good luck contained within them will fall out of the bottom!
In the world of feng shui, a koi pond is considered to be a sign of wealth, happy relationships and good fortune, so what better addition to your garden? If you can't afford to go all out with a pond build, you could consider painting a koi pond mural on a garden wall and it will have the same effect of drawing more and more positivity into your property!
When choosing décor objects or accessories for bringing good luck into the home, they must match with the overall décor theme. It doesn't seem very sensible to have a large laughing Buddha statue in a classic-styled room, whereas it would look right at home in Asian-inspired or even rustic-themed décor. Plants are a safe bet when it comes to choosing objects that bring good luck as they refresh the air and uplift the ambience. Go green!
Feng Shui experts use several tricks for bringing good luck into a new home, including the correct placement of décor objects, accessories and images. An easy way to bring good luck in your new home images is to choose art that represents positivity, whether it’s beautiful scenery or a depiction of a happy moment or event. Create your version of a room with a view!