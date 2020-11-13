10 little things that bring good luck to your home

You don't have to believe in luck, but what if you really can do a few things to draw more positive energy into your home? Wouldn't you want that? A lot of interior designers have used feng shui principles in order to create a more upbeat, happy space for their clients and given that you won't have to fork out a huge amount of money to give it a try, we thought we'd give you a few pointers today, just to see if the ambience and fortune of your household could be improved! It can't hurt to try, so let's see what steps you can take to entice some good luck into your property and if you decide to give any of these a whirl… don't forget to buy a lottery ticket!