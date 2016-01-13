The Twin Peaks House

Showcasing a compelling fusion of traditional elegance and contemporary style is this brand new villa home. From the outside the home appears to be of a traditional design, bearing similarity to the houses seen throughout this part of the Dutch countryside. However, you'll soon find that this home's traditional exterior hides an interior that is almost defiantly contemporary.

Every element of this home, both inside and out, has been designed by the Netherlands based experts at Boks Architectuur. This is the newest project that the firm have overseen and we believe this could be their best work yet.

Check out how Boks Architectuur have mastered the eclectic décor style by scrolling down.