The Twin Peaks House

Showcasing a compelling fusion of traditional elegance and contemporary style is this brand new villa home. From the outside the home appears to be of a traditional design, bearing similarity to the houses seen throughout this part of the Dutch countryside. However, you'll soon find that this home's traditional exterior hides an interior that is almost defiantly contemporary.
Every element of this home, both inside and out, has been designed by the Netherlands based experts at Boks Architectuur. This is the newest project that the firm have overseen and we believe this could be their best work yet.
Check out how Boks Architectuur have mastered the eclectic décor style by scrolling down.
Pictured on a gorgeous sunny day is the recently completed villa. The new home presents itself much like the many homes found in this area thanks to its traditional gable roof design.
Unlike your conventional home found in the UK, this home is formed as two distinct masses with both bearing the trademark pitched roof. Glass and timber come together to form a rear façade that's as open and transparent as it gets. We can just imagine how light-filled the interiors are…
After stepping into the new home it would be near impossible not to be impressed by the creative décor on show. It's easy to be distracted by the ultra-modern fireplace that provides the living room with a focal point. However, there are many other design aspects here that demand attention.
The space expresses itself as a remarkably modern but with many different, exciting accessories and finishes that create an eclectic décor. This is an emerging style of 2016 due to the sense of freedom and fun provided to those willing to mix and match all sorts of things.
The eclectic décor style can be described as the mixing and matching of furnishing, accessories and decorative items of various styles and forms. In unison they create a mix of colours, shapes and textures that's completely unique. Though it is not all about randomness—all the design elements should properly coordinate with a distinct outlook in mind.
For example, notice here the many styles at play. The smooth white surfaces of the contemporary dining tables work beautifully when paired with the coarse wood of the table. Industrial-style hanging lights above bring another style into the equation.
In a house of bold and creative design it's unsurprising that the kitchen is the most expressive of all the rooms. We love the subtle interplay between the soft grains of the timber cabinets and the monochrome scheme, consisting of light greys and crisp white. The new appliances fit effortlessly within the bespoke cabinets with everything coming together as one.
The en suite is bright and spacious thanks to the white-on-white scheme and the influx of natural light that pours in through the glazing. Frosted glass provides the room with more than enough light but without the loss of privacy.
Every aspect of this bathroom is guaranteed to make us relax in a warm and inviting setting. See how the white scheme provides a stunning contrast from the deep warmth of the timber cabinets.
Admire the amazing height and angular form found inside the master bedroom. The beautiful pitched ceiling is a rare feature in modern homes and shows how we can still appreciate this traditional architecture. The bedroom couldn't have been oriented any better, providing those inside with the stellar view of the lush garden.
