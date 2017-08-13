The impressive transformation of this neglected garden

Glasgow-based experts Decking Design Limited, who specialise in landscape designing, deserve praise for this expertly renovated space: a back yard that had become horribly neglected and needed a new look asap.
Seeing as this area was quite spacious, there were numerous options that could have been chosen, from a garden sporting prize-winning roses to a fantastic swimming pool surrounded by stone paving and modern loungers.
What was created, however, might not be what you’re expecting…
We agree: this spot really did look terrible, not to mention slightly dangerous – we don’t blame anybody for not wanting to stroll here after dark, as it reminds us of deserted alleyways.
But let’s not get too dramatic, for a fabulous makeover project transformed this space entirely.
Ta-da! Goodbye ugly gravel, hello terrace with sandstone paving and fresh-green turf! This makeover really provides a multi-functional space, as the paving area can be used for al fresco dining (or seating, or relaxing, or lounging… ) while the turf doubles up beautifully as grass, with the main difference being that you don’t need to water or mow it every other day.
Bet you didn’t expect this… at the other end of this backyard spot one gorgeous timber deck, complete with wooden steps and iron railings, add another big batch of style and potential!
Architects, gardeners, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.
We see your terrace seating set and we’ll raise you a super stylish lounging area on this massive deck, complete with colourful scatter cushions, coffee table, the works!
How fabulous is this design? And the entire project clocks in at a layout of 20 (l) × 17 (w) m and a price tag of £14,800.
If this doesn’t entice the residents to come out and spend some more time outdoors, then nothing will!
Let’s treat ourselves to a few more glances at this magnificent backyard design.
Up next to inspire you: 17 low-maintenance landscaping ideas for your garden.