​Which floor is right for your kitchen?

If you think that the material you’re picking for your kitchen floor has to be both beautiful and practical, you are right. Seeing as the kitchen is a working zone, it will endure a lot of traffic, not to mention spills and splatters. And let’s not forget about those occasions where someone will drop something sharp, heavy or hot (or all of the above) onto that floor – you can’t have an incident like that ruin your entire kitchen floor, can you?
But before we resort to panic, let’s take a look at what some of our most popular options are for kitchen floors that stand the test of time – and style.
A classic choice, regardless of what design style your kitchen has. Most kitchens flaunt a tiled floor with pride, simply because of the fact that this material is extremely robust when it comes to cleaning (simple tile-cleaning solution does the trick), spills and splatters, as well as underfloor heating.
In addition, tile flooring is also quite user-friendly should a singular tile break or crack, as there’s no need to rip up the entire floor. Just replace that one little tile and you’re good to go.
Oh, did we forget to mention that tiles are also available in a big, fat range of colours and patterns?
Our next option pretty much presents the same benefits as tiles: PVC flooring doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg, it’s quick to install, and super easy to clean. And since it’s also quite shock-absorbent, feel free to drop a few plates, small appliances and other elements onto that floor – though not on purpose.
PVC flooring is essentially the same as vinyl flooring, though PVC can be used for much more than just floors – most pipes are made from PVC, and most of our cabling is also covered in PVC.
Whether it’s a new floor, a full-on renovation or just a tiny little extension, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.
Linoleum flooring consists of natural raw materials like linseed oil, cork or wood flour (often called “wood fibre”). Thanks to this clever material combination, this floor is non-slip, anti-static and easy to care for. And just like tiles, Linoleum treats us to a range of various colours to fit in with even the most unique colour palette.
However, please note that this option needs to be inserted by a professional, seeing as lots of intricate touches are necessary, including a special linoleum adhesive, a highly abrasive-resistant glazing to prevent water penetration, etc.
Wood is undoubtedly one of the most versatile and user-friendly materials, which is why it’s a popular choice for numerous rooms’ floors, including the kitchen.
Got a classic-style kitchen? Go with parquet flooring! Fancy a rustic touch in your cooking space? Timber-panelled flooring is your answer. In addition, the individual colour and grain of each wood type brings so much character to a space that it’s impossible not to fall in love with this choice.
However, this natural material is not particularly the toughest option on the market unless a special surface seal is in place, allowing your wooden floors to ignore minor scratches or water spills. A certain amount of maintenance is also in order if you pick wood to cover your flooring, especially for a space where chairs, tables and stools will be moved around.
Like the look of wood, but don’t fancy yourself putting up with all that wooden-friendly maintenance? Laminate flooring is your answer, seeing as this simulates wood (or stone) with a photographic appliqué layer under a clear protective layer. The inner core layer is usually composed of melamine resin and fibre board materials.
In terms of cleaning, laminate flooring only needs to be dampened ever so slightly and not drenched with water. And in terms of keeping that floor looking pretty, be careful about dropping heavy objects onto it, as the tiniest of crack can be quite labour intensive.
Very sturdy; resistant to water; available in a multitude of colours and patterns? Ah, it must be natural stone!
Available in a multitude of options (granite, travertine, marble, sandstone, etc.), natural stone can be quite versatile when it comes to fitting in with various designs. And if you want to opt for marble’s oh-so elegant look, just be aware that this is probably the most sensitive member of the natural stone family, which requires extra special care.