​Which floor is right for your kitchen?

If you think that the material you’re picking for your kitchen floor has to be both beautiful and practical, you are right. Seeing as the kitchen is a working zone, it will endure a lot of traffic, not to mention spills and splatters. And let’s not forget about those occasions where someone will drop something sharp, heavy or hot (or all of the above) onto that floor – you can’t have an incident like that ruin your entire kitchen floor, can you?

But before we resort to panic, let’s take a look at what some of our most popular options are for kitchen floors that stand the test of time – and style.