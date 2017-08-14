Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This contemporary country home is an absolute dream

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Nikolas II G2 ENERGO PLUS - nowoczesny dom, który ma wszystko!, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Polish experts Archipelag are in charge of today’s homify 360° gem: a most modern house that has, well, everything to brag about: an eye-catching design on the exterior surfaces; a multitude of materials and neutral hues adorning the façade; a surrounding garden/yard to be most envious about; and a back yard designed specifically for high-end socialising, entertaining and relaxing.

What’s not to love about all of this? Let’s see if this house delivers…

The backyard party spot

Nikolas II G2 ENERGO PLUS - nowoczesny dom, który ma wszystko!, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Not too shabby, right? A spacious wooden deck that spills forth from the house’s rear side before developing into a glimmering blue swimming pool is just about every person’s dream for their back yard. 

Need that expert look? Check out our range of professionals.

So much potential

Nikolas II G2 ENERGO PLUS - nowoczesny dom, który ma wszystko!, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Still checking out the back yard, we can fully appreciate the potential being flaunted here. This space seems perfect for just about any activity, from sharing an exterior meal with family to lounging by the pool with friends, to digging around in the garden by your lonesome self. 

Speaking of which, how stunning are the landscaping touches that are scattered everywhere, like the giant rocks, potted plants and pebble garden?

An amicable style

Nikolas II G2 ENERGO PLUS - nowoczesny dom, który ma wszystko!, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

But let’s divert our attention to the star player here: the house. Flaunting a range of modern materials (wood, metal, glass and stone being just some of them), this façade immediately ensures that this is one modern home that won’t fade into the background, whether it’s located in a cramped suburban neighbourhood or a lush forest in the countryside.

The front side

Nikolas II G2 ENERGO PLUS - nowoczesny dom, który ma wszystko!, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Of course first impressions are just as important (if not more), and for that we turn towards the house’s front side – and we are most delighted to see that the promising style (with all its materials and delicious textures) we saw at the back is also here in all its glory.

A look from above

Nikolas II G2 ENERGO PLUS - nowoczesny dom, który ma wszystko!, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Before we bid adieu to this striking discovery, we take one last look at the house’s rear side (it’s the best one!), only this time from a higher angle, allowing more of the house and yard’s designs to be presented. 

How perfect would this house look in your neighbourhood – with you in it?

Up next for your viewing pleasure: The ultimate fun house for a family with 5 kids.

Where to spend and where to save on your kitchen upgrade
We’d love to know what you think of this house.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks