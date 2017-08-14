This contemporary country home is an absolute dream

Polish experts Archipelag are in charge of today’s homify 360° gem: a most modern house that has, well, everything to brag about: an eye-catching design on the exterior surfaces; a multitude of materials and neutral hues adorning the façade; a surrounding garden/yard to be most envious about; and a back yard designed specifically for high-end socialising, entertaining and relaxing.
What’s not to love about all of this? Let’s see if this house delivers…
Not too shabby, right? A spacious wooden deck that spills forth from the house’s rear side before developing into a glimmering blue swimming pool is just about every person’s dream for their back yard.
Still checking out the back yard, we can fully appreciate the potential being flaunted here. This space seems perfect for just about any activity, from sharing an exterior meal with family to lounging by the pool with friends, to digging around in the garden by your lonesome self.
Speaking of which, how stunning are the landscaping touches that are scattered everywhere, like the giant rocks, potted plants and pebble garden?
But let’s divert our attention to the star player here: the house. Flaunting a range of modern materials (wood, metal, glass and stone being just some of them), this façade immediately ensures that this is one modern home that won’t fade into the background, whether it’s located in a cramped suburban neighbourhood or a lush forest in the countryside.
Of course first impressions are just as important (if not more), and for that we turn towards the house’s front side – and we are most delighted to see that the promising style (with all its materials and delicious textures) we saw at the back is also here in all its glory.
Before we bid adieu to this striking discovery, we take one last look at the house’s rear side (it’s the best one!), only this time from a higher angle, allowing more of the house and yard’s designs to be presented.
How perfect would this house look in your neighbourhood – with you in it?
