15 minimalist living rooms that you'll wish were yours

If your idea of a minimalist living room is a white space with no furniture, prepare to have your perception totally changed! We've found some beautifully unfussy yet still cosy lounges to show you todays, each of which has been curated by a talented interior designer that clearly know the difference between minimalist and bare! Amazing colours, breathtaking focal points and great use f natural materials have all brought minimalism into the modern era here, so let's take a look and get inspired!