​Before and after: 5 extreme house transformations

Rebuild everything completely or just do a decent makeover – this is definitely a question that many owners of old and outdated houses/buildings have asked themselves. Of course many other factors apart from personal preference influence the final decision, such as the opinion of the relevant architect who can calculate which option will produce the more favourable outcome.

For today’s piece, we chose makeover over rebuild (or renovation or remodelling or whatever you choose to call it), and we’ve come across 5 supreme examples that show how magnificent such a project can be if it’s executed correctly.