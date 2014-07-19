Postboxes for every living style

Today at homify, we are looking at an important accessory for the home. One that we all have and need, but which never really gets the attention it deserves: the mailbox. Usually considered quite practical and sober in its style and design, we never really care much for them. This changes now, because, like so many trends, it’s come back and the the chic, cool and stylish mailboxes are ready to be spilled over to us. Lo and behold, postboxes of all shapes, styles, varieties and colours are available from our experts. Take a look..
A nice crest design for the front door, a different touch and a singular look. Adding this to your home would certainly give it unique look as well as giving you the possibility to add a family crest (should you have one).
For more home accessories, take a look at the following:
