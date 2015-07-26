Top 5 projects of the week: Country elegance to hidden suburban surprises

This week we brought you projects large and small from all pockets of Britain. From suburban London to the green countryside of southern Wales, projects to suit all tastes were covered. Often, it is the most unassuming exterior envelopes that reveal the most outstanding interiors: remember, never judge a book by its cover. Let's take one last look at the most favoured homes of the week.
Topping this week's list was a beautiful country property set amongst the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Monmouthshire. Building or renovating in these protected zones of the UK is always tricky due to regulations, but as you can see, architects will always find a way to create the project you desire whilst keeping to restrictions. This once small cottage has been extended and remodelled to create more cohesive living spaces. In addition, a modern outhouse has been constructed to complement the more traditional brick home. To take the full tour, click here.
This characterful property in London speaks volumes of the personality of its occupants, and perfectly showcases how a modern and stylish home can be something more than the bright white and minimal designs we have grown accustomed to. The interior is colourful and unique, with many personal touches to help make this house a home. To see what we mean, click here.
Next was an inconspicuous townhouse in the desirable area of Richmond Hill, whose simple and respectful façade hides a modern surprise inside. The period features of the exterior have been retained, whilst the new extension and new kitchen well and truly bring this home into the 21st century. To see a beautiful example of a modern London home, click here.
A balanced mix of old and new would be an accurate way to describe this elegant villa in the countryside. The manor house now sees a modern addition to the side, with an extension of steel and glass now married with the existing home. To see how tradition and modernity can work in harmony, click here.
Last but not least we head to the home of rugby, Twickenham, to see the extension of a redbrick, end-of-terrace family home. As viewed from the front, it would be near impossible to know this home has been drastically updated. Take a look from the rear however, and you will notice this home is not as it initially seems. Click here to see how it turned out.