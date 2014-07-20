Your browser is out-of-date.

Individual chests for individual people

The ability to personalise crates and chests is without boundaries, and the possibilities seem endless. They are flexible, versatile and adaptable, can serve as a bedside table, a bench, a stool as well as also providing practical storage space in every room of the house. In the nursery, one could be turned into a treasure chest full of toys, in the bedroom they can accommodate our bedding, in the hallway our shoes, and in the kitchen our baking supplies. And what’s more, they score visually across the board, especially if they are hand-painted so lovingly as they are by homify expert SUBTELNOŚCI. We’ve put together a selection of her works of art for you to admire.

Back to the country

Back to the countryside for this chest, and a nice landscape scene -slightly reminiscent of that famous Mary Poppins scene. If you like these chests, you can purchase one from an ever changing catalogue by following the profile link of our professional, Subtelnosci.

No, Thanks