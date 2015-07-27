The stargazing house

As is often the case with growing families, for the family living in this detached Victorian home in Surbiton, lack of space was an issue. Rather than upping sticks and moving to a larger place, they decided to extend the property, enlisting Francesco Pierazzi Architects to take on the project.

Two structures were added to the original building: a rear extension which houses a large family room that opens out to the kitchen, and a side extension with a new 'dining booth', WC and utility room. The result is both practical and stylish, and the design makes the most of the history of the property whilst giving it a fresh, modern identity. Let's take a closer look..