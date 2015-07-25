Before & after: A revamped city pad

For our Before & After today, we're taking a look at an impressive home transformation that will make you want to head to sunnier climes and immerse yourself in another culture. Located in Argentina, this traditional 'chorizo house' has undergone a full rehabilitation thanks to Parrado Arquitectura. This construction, which is typical to Argentina, has gone from a run-down wreck to stunning family home.
While it is very common to find this type of housing in cities like Buenos Aires, Rosario, Mendoza and Cordoba, sausage houses are closely connected with the culture of Rio de la Plata. This building style is especially connected with the phenomenon of European immigration that took place in the late nineteenth century.
The chorizo houses are characterised by longitudinal buildings where the rooms are connected one after another, like a string of sausages. Another important feature which undoubtedly also defines the style of these buildings is the patio. Overall, the rooms are arranged around an internal courtyard which in turn have direct access to every room in the house. Let's take a look at this intriguing style of South American architecture…
Continuous facades and beautiful cornices, elegant moldings and huge openings of solid wood are what comes to mind when we think of traditional Argentinian architecture. None of the above is reflected in the facade of this chorizo house. We quickly realise that the main face of this house had suffered multiple transformations, all of little benefit. The result: half destroyed dirty walls, tiny windows and a lamentable main entrance.
The transformation is amazing! The professionals at Parrado Arquitectura have been able to interpret the needs of a house completely in ruins. The main objective was to restore life to a grey and dreary facade, and recover the original character and beauty of the home.
Professionals have retained the original spatial concept of the house. The spacious, high-ceilinged rooms are characteristic elements of this style of house. The small windows we saw in the first picture have been widened to increase natural light. They height of the windows protects the privacy of the owners.
This new layout is the perfect example of how distinct areas can also flow naturally. The elegant arch separates the living and dining spaces without blocking any natural light or compromising the sense of space in the interior.
On one wall of the dining room the plaster has been completely removed to expose the original brickwork. This creates a fabulous contrast and increases the feeling of warmth in the open plan space. Besides a dialogue between white walls and exposed brick, the contrast also provides a Mediterranean touch to this fabulous town house.
The bathroom was renovated radically, and one of the most practical changes has been the opening of a skylight in the ceiling. The benefits of this new window are indisputable, as the bathroom is now much brighter. In addition, the wood accents add warmth to this relaxing space.
Have a space like this can really a blessing, as it represents a true oasis in the fabric of the city. It is very common to find courtyards containing vines and fruit orchards—but clearly, this yard is not a good example! The only thing green in this space is the mould which has formed on the floor…
Wow! This courtyard is unrecognisable as the one we've just seen. The professionals were inspired by Roman courtyards and created a space that evokes colonial romanticism, with lush greenery and Mediterranean style tiles. Another element that has been successfully incorporated into this courtyard is the gallery. Thanks to this, a greater connection has been established between indoors and out.
If we go up the stairs, we reach the terrace of the chorizo house: undoubtedly the best kept secret! The terrace was raised as an outdoor space designed for enjoyment and relaxation. There, professionals have taken advantage of the uneven levels to create various different areas with different uses. This paradise is equipped with a grill, outdoor dining area, and a hot tub. What more can you ask of a house located in the middle of the city!
