Before & after: A revamped city pad

For our Before & After today, we're taking a look at an impressive home transformation that will make you want to head to sunnier climes and immerse yourself in another culture. Located in Argentina, this traditional 'chorizo house' has undergone a full rehabilitation thanks to Parrado Arquitectura. This construction, which is typical to Argentina, has gone from a run-down wreck to stunning family home.

While it is very common to find this type of housing in cities like Buenos Aires, Rosario, Mendoza and Cordoba, sausage houses are closely connected with the culture of Rio de la Plata. This building style is especially connected with the phenomenon of European immigration that took place in the late nineteenth century.

The chorizo houses are characterised by longitudinal buildings where the rooms are connected one after another, like a string of sausages. Another important feature which undoubtedly also defines the style of these buildings is the patio. Overall, the rooms are arranged around an internal courtyard which in turn have direct access to every room in the house. Let's take a look at this intriguing style of South American architecture…