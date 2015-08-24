Charismatic country style living room furniture

Along a similar train of thought to the previous picture, this example shows how to pare back a style and keep it super simple. Still a wooden lodge property, here we have unstained wood and simple furnishings combining to offer rural tranquility. Nothing takes centre stage and everything works to create a space that is functional and effortless in its minimal charm. The woodburner—a key piece of any country living room furniture—keeps the theme on track and prevents the room looking too much like a Scandinavian sauna, while a wooden coffee table, shabby chic rug and comfortable sofa all combine to inject personality and homeliness. Country living room furniture at its simplistic best!

