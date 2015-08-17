Upcycling, thrifting, repurposing… call it what you like, the installation of used furniture is gaining popularity at a rate of knots. Linked to the undeniably prevalent shabby chic trend, flexing your diy muscles has never been so popular and homemakers throughout the world are reaching for the chalk paint to create something special, unique and vintage-looking to place in their abodes.
Take a look at these used living room furniture ideas and see where your imagination can take you!
Once a very ordinary looking chest of drawers, this is a great example of where used living room furniture ideas can take you! Choosing a unique paint scheme, in a heritage colour, adds depth and a faux-vintage feel to the chest, while the inclusion of a unique front plate really personalises the piece. For extra oomph, the drawer knobs could be replaced and the edges of the chest body could be rubbed back, alluding to a shabby chic aesthetic. One thing is for sure; this furniture item has been given a new lease of life the second time around.
These used crates are fantastic stand alone items, suitable for use as purely decorative installations, but when transformed into functional furniture they bring something truly special to the room. Showing organic and natural signs of wear and use, the crates have already enjoyed a functional life, bearing the branding and patina to prove it, but also offer a wealth of used living room furniture ideas. Seen here as a chair, bench and a coffee table, these crates bring rustic, industrial chic to any space and encourage some real outside of the box thinking.
This room works well as a whole, but there is no denying that the focal point is that terrific pallet drawer/seating unit from Kimidori. Made from upcycled used wooden pallets, this is an incredibly cohesive mix of style, function and statement. When looking for used living room furniture ideas, you might naturally gravitate towards secondhand sofas or antique items, but why not try thinking a little more originally? Taking items that have already fulfilled a purpose and transforming them into something totally new allows for character, history and personality to punctuate even the most perfunctory of items.
Taking the pallet theme a little further, this super coffee table is the perfect embodiment of used living room furniture ideas brought to life! The old pallet has been stained to blend it in with the room and by popping it on castors, it can be discreetly wheeled in and out when needed. The markings on the pallet give it a sense of purpose and legitimacy that modern furniture can run the risk of lacking and is sure to be a talking point for any guests that visit.
Wow, wow and WOW! This incredible trolley installation is nothing short of breathtaking and adds a new dynamic to the room that may not have ever been considered. Pictured here in a bedroom, as the perfect vanity unit, this theme could work equally as well in a living room either as a table, a television stand or a bookcase. The patina on the metal makes a striking statement and looks beyond chic against a stark white wall, giving a lot of credence to used living room furniture ideas but hey, when they can look this good, we will take one for every room.
The saying 'one man's rubbish is another man's treasure' has never been so apt as it is here. While some people may look at this drawer unit and see tatty old wood, others see reclaimed genius. Made with reclaimed timber, this unit is a wonderful interpretation of used living room furniture ideas and offers something truly special; a one off, impossible to totally replicate, upcycled statement piece. Making something new from something old is a time-honoured tradition that has been somewhat forgotten in modern times, thanks to readily available items, but taking the time to source pieces with character will allow you to fill your home with personality.
If used living room furniture ideas are your thing, why not really push your imagination to its limit and look to incorporate accessories too? These terrific repurposed rein hooks are as at home in the living room as they were in the stables. Perfect for hanging pictures, tethering curtain tie backs or as stand alone wall decorations, these offer an opportunity to bring a theme into your used living room furniture ideas. Why not consider repurposing an old saddle as a complimentary seat, or perhaps crafting a coffee table from a used stable door? The possibilities are endless.
A fabulous bench that has clearly come from a more industrial setting, this table is what used living room furniture ideas are all about; the notion of seeing something that may not, technically, be considered lounge appropriate and installing it anyway, to great effect. With stains, chips, dents and imperfect legs, this table is not what you would call pristine, but every nuance is a facet of character that makes the history of the table come to life and work as part of a living room setting. There is no doubting the fact that this piece looks utterly at home and as though it has long been in situ.
Industrial chic is fast gaining popularity with those that find shabby chic and similar styles a little too cute and ditsy for their liking. The clean lines, practicality and stark boldness of industrial items offers a new level of sophistication for home spaces, not least living rooms. More and more frequently, filing cabinets are being upcycled and given pride of place in a lounge, benefitting from a bright coat of paint or clever lighting and here we see a record card cabinet being given similar treatment. Used living room furniture ideas are becoming more adventurous and it's not hard to see why. This item could be easily mounted on the wall to create a unique shelving system, or used as a plinth, as seen here, but either way, it is unique.
We've saved one of the best pieces until last. This used leather trunk, complete with scratches, aged metal and character is just perfect as a sofa adjacent lamp table. Imagine taking an antique trunk and repurposing it within your living room, for everyone to see and ask about. The richness of this piece works fantastically well and shows that used living room furniture ideas do not have to be limited to secondhand tables and chairs; it can be something totally original. No two would ever be the same and if you were keen to make this a central part of your decorating theme, a large steamer trunk could be used as a complimentary coffee table.
