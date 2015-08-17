We've saved one of the best pieces until last. This used leather trunk, complete with scratches, aged metal and character is just perfect as a sofa adjacent lamp table. Imagine taking an antique trunk and repurposing it within your living room, for everyone to see and ask about. The richness of this piece works fantastically well and shows that used living room furniture ideas do not have to be limited to secondhand tables and chairs; it can be something totally original. No two would ever be the same and if you were keen to make this a central part of your decorating theme, a large steamer trunk could be used as a complimentary coffee table.

For more upcycling inspiration, take a look at the following ideabook: Upcycling—How to do it right.