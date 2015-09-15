Effortlessly elegant living room furniture

If monochrome or muted tones are not quite you, how about injecting some personality into your living room with an accent colour? Seen here with the yellow cushions, an injection of one bright colour, in small doses, accentuates the understated nature of the rest of the room and eloquently highlights the inherent elegance. Elegant living room furniture does not need to be boring by any means, it merely needs to work well within the location it is placed in and not look disjointed or mismatched. The modular nature of the sofa in this example perfectly mirrors the table and the stark lines of the venetian blinds, which makes the bright yellow cushions a softer and welcome addition that doesn't detract from the overall chic effect.

For more elegant living inspiration, take a look at the following ideabook: Elegant living in Surrey.