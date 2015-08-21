10 luxury living room ideas

At first glance, this room seems a little too industrial to be considered as a luxury living room and yet it really is. Look more closely and you will see all the nuances and details that transform this exposed brick living room from industrial chic to luxury living. The seating, for example, is not your average couch. That is a large scale, high-end, leather modular unit, most likely built to fit the exact space. Then there is the dramatic and modern fireplace; you can't get those in your local hardware store. Indoor topiary, high ceilings and a galvanised floor lamp finish the look, which results in effortless luxury with an industrial twist.

