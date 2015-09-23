Choosing the right sofa can be difficult, especially when there are so many options available. Are you looking for something traditional, high-backed, slouchy or small? Whatever the size and shape of your room, there will be a sofa perfectly designed to compliment and make the most of the space available but there is one type of couch that appears to tick more boxes than others.
Take a look at these cosy corner sofas and see if you are inspired to embrace the modular furniture trend that has taken the design world by storm.
Thanks to the low to the ground profile of this couch from Beltá & Frajumar, what could be a large and overbearing piece of furniture has been transformed into a sleek, skinny installation. Corner sofas are generally designed to be voluptuous, luxury items and though this example is far more pared back and simple, it loses none of the high-end qualities of designer couches. Perfect for large families or couples that like to stretch out, this is the perfect example of why corner sofas are now so popular and easy to integrate into any home.
What a statement this deep purple couch makes! While everything else in the room is simple, plain and muted, the seating in the room makes a loud and bright statement. But that's what corner sofas are designed to do; draw your attention as well as your body. There is no doubting that this sofa looks as comfortable as it does striking and by making full use of available wall space, it has left ample walking room in what looks to be a modest sized space.
An idyllic set up, this living room is making full use of the available space to create a cosy and inviting atmosphere. With ample seating in the form of tub chairs already, this room shows exactly how attractive corner sofas can be. As much an artistic installation as a practical piece of furniture, the sofa is wonderfully adaptable thanks to the modular design, which allows it to be broken up, moved about and altered according to preferences. No worrying about not being able to change your design aesthetic later on; corner sofas are as flexible as you are.
We've already ascertained that modular furniture offers increased freedom and design flexibility, but it also affords you the chance to let your creative side loose. There are no rules when it comes to your own home, so if you are a pattern fanatic, mix and match and enjoy it. This example shows just how wonderful corner sofas are for unleashing your ideas and experimenting with colours and fabrics, without detracting from a theme. This living room seems to be adopting a seaside/beach style and it works beautifully, thanks to the natural sea and sand hues showcased on the couch.
For the ultimate in luxury corner sofas, look out for those which are lot only long, but also deep. Becoming more of a daybed than a couch, these types of sofas offer premium comfort and relaxation as well as sophistication. This example, finished in a beautiful mink colour, perfectly compliments the earth tones of the rest of the living room, helping to almost disguise the enormous size of the sofa. Had it been completed in a more bold hue, it would have stood out and given the room an appearance of being somewhat smaller.
Wow. What else is there to say about this unique take on corner sofas? Following a fluid curve and having been finished in a stunning cream suede, this is not a sofa for a child or pet-filled home, but for those that are looking for quiet, sleek elegance and furniture that makes a definite, yet surprisingly reserved statement, this could be perfect. Wonderfully complimented by a specifically made rug, following the same shape, this piece is bringing corner sofas into a new era.
Not all corner sofas need to be enormous, in fact they can be small but still make a big style statement. This black quilted sofa has all the benefits of a normal corner couch, such as being able to snugly fit against a wall and comfortably seat numerous people, yet it is definitely smaller in scale and less attention seeking. The perfect addition to a modern apartment or loft conversion, the dark fabric finish adds drama and would suit a more monochromatic design scheme.
The colour of this leather is what really makes the sofa pop, but the simple metal framework is also rather special. Complimenting the room as a whole, with the metal hand rails on the mezzanine and the cherry wood panel, the hues and materials present are utterly seamless in their continuation of a design aesthetic. With an unusual design in situ, floor space may be compromised, meaning that corner sofas are best equipped to provide seating solutions in areas where other sofas may not be able to take full advantage. This example works wonderfully and thanks to the low profile, prevents the mezzanine from encroaching on valuable head space.
For rooms that are colossal in size, corner sofas are the clear winners for providing useful seating. Where stand alone sofas would need to be installed in multiple numbers, corner sofas have the inherent ability to be far more modular, with extra sections seamlessly fitting with existing ones to create bigger and better seating solutions. As seen here, in the right room even a gigantic corner sofa does not look out of place, in fact it can look surprisingly small and discreet, but no less comfortable and inviting.
