Choosing the right sofa can be difficult, especially when there are so many options available. Are you looking for something traditional, high-backed, slouchy or small? Whatever the size and shape of your room, there will be a sofa perfectly designed to compliment and make the most of the space available but there is one type of couch that appears to tick more boxes than others.

Take a look at these cosy corner sofas and see if you are inspired to embrace the modular furniture trend that has taken the design world by storm.