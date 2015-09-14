Comfortable corner couches

At the end of a long day, all you want to do is curl up on a wonderfully comfortable sofa, but how do you choose which style is best for you? Do you opt for something that seems to fit with your decorating style or are you more of a period-correct fanatic? Whatever your preferences, one thing we can all agree on is that corner couches offer huge amounts of practicality, combined with unrivalled comfort. Big enough to tackle a full length stretch and comfortable enough to enjoy a movie marathon on, corner sofas are the ideal choice for everyone.
Take a look at these corner couches and see if there is something suitable for your home!
We admit it, corner couches are usually reserved for indoor spaces, but when garden and patio furniture looks this stylish and comfortable, why not take your indoor inspiration outside too? The perfect seating solution for outdoor gatherings, such as summer barbecues, this corner sofa benefits from being totally modular, meaning that it can be increased or decreased in size, depending on need. Finished in a hardy wicker, it will weather any storm and still be ready to offer comfort when the sun comes back out.
In open plan rooms, furniture is often used to divide the space. Here we see a stunning white leather corner sofa being used for exactly that purpose, separating the sitting and standing areas of the room effortlessly. Adding substance to the rug, which is staking a claim for the cosy corner of the room, the sofa offers comfort, elegance and a valuable solution that, thanks to the choice of neutral tones, blends into the wall it rests against. Herein lies the beauty of corner couches; they can be as bold or as discreet as you want, you just have to make your choice.
Corner couches are a firm favourite with children, as they feel so huge and are often more comfortable than standard two or three-seaters. With this in mind, it is unsurprising that many family homes favour a corner unit, installing them not only in living rooms, but also in other frequently used gathering spaces, such as kitchen/diners, as seen here. Following dinner, the family is able to retire to the sofa to relax and unwind together, extending the intimacy of a meal and making the couch one of the most important pieces of furniture that you will ever buy.
If you're a fan of understated elegance, corner couches are the perfect furniture item for you. Frequently finished with a low to the ground profile, sleek lines and crisp fabrics, function and fashion combine effortlessly to provide necessary seating that looks as good as it feels. For purist minimalists, cushions can be negated, but for those of you that seek to inject an accent colour or a little personal flair, a few well placed pillows can be a valuable addition and help to make your corner couch look even more inviting.
When plain will not do and only bright furnishings are on the cards, large pieces of furniture, such as corner couches, can become eye-catching additions. Seen here, a brightly coloured and vivaciously patterned corner sofa from White Linen Interiors will not only be a talking point in your home, it can also dictate how you decorate the rest of a room. In this example, the bold purple floral fabric is wonderfully complimented with orange and red velvet cushions, while being pushed up against a neutral wall. In fact, the sofa, its cushions and the rug it sits on are the only colourful items, making them an even more dramatic style statement in what is clearly an older property.
Not all living rooms are perfectly shaped for large sofas, in fact, many are long and shallow as apposed to wide and deep, meaning that floor space is quickly taken up by standard seating solutions. Enter corner couches! With their modular nature, corner couches can be easily adapted to fit even the most awkward of rooms, allowing them to seamlessly integrate and offer comfort and convenience combined. In this example, we see a room that is far longer than it is deep, but by putting the corner sofa together in the most efficient way possible, a walkway through to the adjacent room has been maintained, while not negating any seating space.
As we've already seen, corner couches are not solely reserved for interior decorating, in fact they are becoming increasingly popular with people who seek to landscape their gardens and give them as much design consideration as they do their house interiors. For gardens that are lacking in space, corner couches are a great idea as they can be easily installed on a decking platform and still leave considerable space for walking. A far more stylish solution to the plastic garden tables and chairs of old, outdoor corner couches are perfect for socialising and relaxing.
It's hard to gauge just how enormous this sofa is, but as with many corner couches, it has been specifically designed to fill an available space and not a millimetre more, so as to preserve the useable and valuable floor area. For window recesses, awkward wall shapes and non-standard room sizes, corner couches offer flexibility and adaptability like no other seating alternative. If you need an extra seat, no problem, choose a modular design that allows you to buy single units. If you need to scale down, remove a section and use it as a stand alone but perfectly co-ordinating armchair. What could be simpler than that?
Here's a thought; did you know that you don't need a corner in your room to consider buying a corner sofa? Yes, you read that right and no we've not gone crazy. This example shows a space that technically has no useable corners, thanks to a bay window and the door being placed at the opposite end of the room, yet a corner sofa is in place. Why? Because it helps to create the illusion of a more regularly shaped room. Corner couches, as we have already said, can act as room dividers and in this case, the sofa is being used to create a walkway from the door through to the rest of the room, giving a sense of space and conventional design.
There is no denying that this looks to be one of the most comfortable corner couches ever created, which is precisely what they are designed for. Though they can be striking, effortlessly stylish and chic, not to mention practical, it's important to not overlook the main objective of a corner sofa; to be exceptionally comfortable. An inherently sociable piece of furniture, corner couches actively encourage close quarters relaxation and socialisation, making them the perfect combination of style, intimacy and performance.
