Mezzanine designs on another level

The joys of being able to install a mezzanine floor in your home are numerous, but opening up some extra space you didn't think you had has to be top of the reasons to do it! You might think that the wider styling in your home makes a mezzanine an unlikely choice, but think again, as you can finish your new floor to perfectly coordinate with the rest of your home. Don't believe us? Just you wait and see!

From classic decor through to Scandinavian chic, there are countless beautiful designs to choose from when building up into the height of your home, so let's take a look and see if you are tempted to reach a little higher!