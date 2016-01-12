Mezzanine designs on another level

The joys of being able to install a mezzanine floor in your home are numerous, but opening up some extra space you didn't think you had has to be top of the reasons to do it! You might think that the wider styling in your home makes a mezzanine an unlikely choice, but think again, as you can finish your new floor to perfectly coordinate with the rest of your home. Don't believe us? Just you wait and see!
From classic decor through to Scandinavian chic, there are countless beautiful designs to choose from when building up into the height of your home, so let's take a look and see if you are tempted to reach a little higher!
There's no way that you can be looking at this picture and not thinking that it is absolutely stunning. Not only that, we feel sure you are admiring the genius use of space and the fantastically symbiotic design scheme in place.
The team from Preetham Interior Designer have looked to perpetuate the darling pastel minimalism of the wider living area and the result is seamless. With the large feature wall stretching up behind both levels, the theme is uninterrupted and by shying away from an overload of furniture, the simple clean space of the mezzanine floor looks wonderful!
Scandinavian style originates from Norway, Sweden and Denmark and is widely credited to the designer Carlo Larsson. Now one of the most popular styles in the world, it is simple, practical and comfortable and works alongside an ethos of not filing spaces with items that have no purpose.
This might sound a little like minimalism and it is, except that Scandinavian styling looks to make good use of natural wood, as we can see with this beautiful mezzanine floor that doubles up as a private library. With some subtle lighting, we can imagine a whole world of literary loveliness opening up for any avid readers up in the rafters and we think it's divine.
We think you're starting to see the potential for mezzanine floor designs now and just in case you need any more persuading, just take a look at this beautiful industrial loft apartment!
Climb a set of metal stairs and you reach a stunning balcony floor complete with bookshelves, seating and an open view of the lower living room level, all encased in ironwork bannisters and exposed brick walls. What a lovely space! By taking advantage of the full height of this loft, the area feels far larger and has a duplex feel, rather than that of a studio apartment.
There really aren't any rules that you have to follow when it comes to interior design. Essentially, if you can dream it up, make sure it is safe and find a professional to make it come to life, you are good to go! Just take a look at this super eclectic mezzanine floor if you don't believe us!
Creating a fabulous home office area was not enough for the residents of this house, who clearly have a penchant for the unusual, as they have included clear panels in the floor! Not a tip we recommend if you are afraid of heights, but for making the light bounce around the upstairs space and for injecting some personality, this is fabulous!
If a modern vibe is running through your home, the last thing you want is to disrupt it with a mezzanine floor design that sticks out like a sore thumb, but this is easily avoided with a little thought and sensitive finishing.
Just look at this ultra contemporary addition, complete with complementary furniture and sleek lines that reflect the lower level. The ideal addition for a busy family that wants to be able to live, work and play in communal areas, this beautiful extra floor allows for a total lack of clutter, which in turn keeps the modern decor as the star attraction.
We bet you never thought that you could combine the practicality and relatively modern feel of a mezzanine floor with a very straight-laced and classic home, did you? Well, you absolutely can and the results can be stunning!
Far from looking too disjointed, we think it was a stroke of genius to make this mezzanine feel like a balcony, rather than an extra floor. It's almost like having your own box at the opera, every day! By using heritage materials, such as the wooden beam and seeking to use coordinating colours, this lovely addition not only blends in, but looks as though it has always been there!
You all know how much we love rustic styling and this mezzanine floor is yet another reason why we do! Just look how fantastic the dark wood structure is and how it really complements the wider surroundings! There is no sense of the extra floor not belonging and instead, a wonderfully natural and Zen vibe has been established. Allowing for quiet time away from the open plan living spaces of the lower level, this upper floor adds a wonderful dimension to the home and really works with the host of natural materials already being enjoyed!
If you are thinking of adding a mezzanine floor to your home, take a look at this Ideabook too: How To Maximise Your Home: Mezzanine Levels. We don't think you can have too much inspiration!