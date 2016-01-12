Surprise! Brilliant sofa beds for unexpected guests

Wouldn't it be lovely if we could always know when guests would arrive on our doorsteps? Well, unfortunately, we can't always predict it and many of us feel that we have a duty to provide them with a comfortable place to sleep as and when they do show up! This is fine if you have a large house with a plethora of spare bedrooms that are always ready to receive guests, but what if you have a smaller home and not much capacity for expending it? Sofa beds could be the perfect solution for you!

We know you might be frowning a little bit, picturing the sofa beds of decades past that were lumpy, uncomfortable and worse still, unattractive, but these fantastic space-savers have come a long way since their inception, so let us show you some of the best on the market to give you some inspiration. The best thing is, you can even have one as your main sofa, making it super easy to welcome guests to stay the night! Now that really is a great way to blend space-saving and practicality together!