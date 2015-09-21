Classic living room ideas for every home

Creating an elegant living room does not need to be a Herculean task, in fact it can be as simple as incorporating a number of stylish and chic accessories. From your choice of colour scheme, through to the installation of certain items, your design style should be seamless and complimentary, allowing your personality and aesthetic-ethos to shine through.
Take a look at these elegant living room ideas and let your creativity do the rest.
These candlesticks are the very epitome of elegant living room style. Clean, simple and in a single neutral colour, they will be perfectly at home in any living room, regardless of overall design ethos or colour schemes. Adding a sense of quiet drama and understated chic, the candlesticks allow for mood lighting and by paying attention to the colour of the candles, which in this case perfectly match the sofa cushions, a well chosen accent colour can be introduced into a neutral space.
What's not to love about this classic room? Natural floorboards offer a special warmth that is picked up by the fireplace surround tiles, which then naturally dictate the vivacious accent colours at play in the room. Most notably, turquoise has been used to tremendous effect, thanks to the corner shelves and light fixture, with the dark purple jewel shade of the curtains also complimenting the sofa that is just creeping into view. An elegant living room, this is the perfect demonstration of how elegance does not necessarily mean neutral or plain and can include personality.
When architecture is taken to a new level, this is the kind of result you can expect. Literally flooded with natural light, this elegant living room from the team at Vasechkin Design is nothing short of breathtaking and takes every opportunity to showcase the beauty of that natural wood floor, which has been finished to perfection. As a result of the impressive natural lighting, all accessories have been kept to minimum, with fresh flowers taking centre stage and allowing the terrifically understated sofas and tables to effortlessly blend into the background.
What a darling room! Losing nothing due to its diminutive size, this elegant living room is a textbook example of how stunning colour coordination looks, when done well. A fabulous pastel wall shade allows matching curtains to almost blend in undetectably, while the coordinating chair sits just within shot. With all eyes focussed on the ecru sofa, the light pea green is happily incorporated with subtle cushion accents. A fresh and stylish living room, this is not only elegant but also traditionally chic, especially with the inclusion of vintage furniture, such as the wooden sideboard to the right of the picture.
Elegance does not exclusively go hand in hand with vintage styles, as this chic example demonstrates. A heady mix of old and new, thanks to the traditional grandfather clock and ultra-modern velvet sofa, there can be no denying that the simplicity and minimalist styling at play here makes for a very elegant living room, though one filled with personality and character.
Here is a first class example of how a bright accent colour can transform a nice space into a super elegant living room. Picture the room with none of the yellow additions and you would still be looking at a fantastically finished space, but with those mustard accents it becomes something extra special. Used in an unfussy way, such as here, a bright accent colour can add depth and character to an elegant living room, but you must be careful to not go overboard and introduce too many extra patterns or textures as that will tip the balance from elegant into eclectic, which is a whole other style.
There is something so inherently stylish about angular furnishings and clean lines, both of which are displayed in abundance here. In fact, there is not one aspect of this space that could be considered as anything other than elegant. The chimney breast shelves and spotlighting bring subtle definition, while the coffee table gently blends into the rug thanks to its glass top. The lantern light fixture draws attention to the elevated ceiling and the retro sideboard in the background offers some lighthearted personality. Whichever way you look at it, this is an elegant living room that has been designed to be enjoyed and experienced.
For larger or heritage properties, taking inspiration from classic design strategies can work extremely well for the creation of an elegant living room. Here we see natural wood flooring, muted wall tones and there, right in the middle acting as a focal point, a large mantlepiece. Far from being obtrusive or out of place, the mantle effectively ties the room together, adding credence to the wall panelling and offering valuable display potential for chic knick-knacks, such as candlesticks and period sympathetic clocks.
An incredible use of space, this is a wonderfully elegant living room that embraces modern styles and furnishings, while still retaining a quiet and understated appeal. By mirroring the height of the focal point, which is of course that incredible integrated fireplace, all of the furniture in the room becomes necessarily more diminutive and delicate. With no room for loud, extraneous or ornate decorations, the simple and modular elegance of the room is able to speak for itself in a hushed whisper.
With a natural and very muted colour scheme in play, you can afford to embrace furnishings in a bid to add to an elegant living room. Here we see eclectic art pieces being used to wonderful effect, but remaining subtle enough to still be considered as elegant. With nothing straying from the beige and black scheme, with the exception of the fresh flowers, even large sculpture pieces do not detract from the elegant overall effect of the room. Were an accent colour to be introduced, it would change the vibe of the space, but by stringently adhering to the two-colour look, elegance in abundance is achieved.
