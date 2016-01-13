Gorgeous garden ideas for modern homes

Not every home is fortunate enough to have some outdoor space, so it's a shame when those that do don't seem to make the most of it or put it to good use. There are many reasons why this happens, but a common one is that people don't feel confident enough when tackling a green project, or want to design something that will fit with the style of their home but don't know where to start.

For those of you that like a modern feel to your home, we have honed in on some of our favourite features that will help you create a contemporary garden space that you can be proud of. Don't fret if you aren't a natural gardener, as modern garden design focuses on simple and elegant solutions that anyone will be able to replicate in a weekend.

Let's take a look and get inspired!