Gorgeous garden ideas for modern homes

Not every home is fortunate enough to have some outdoor space, so it's a shame when those that do don't seem to make the most of it or put it to good use. There are many reasons why this happens, but a common one is that people don't feel confident enough when tackling a green project, or want to design something that will fit with the style of their home but don't know where to start.
For those of you that like a modern feel to your home, we have honed in on some of our favourite features that will help you create a contemporary garden space that you can be proud of. Don't fret if you aren't a natural gardener, as modern garden design focuses on simple and elegant solutions that anyone will be able to replicate in a weekend.
Let's take a look and get inspired!
Let's start off with a big and adventurous bang! Water features might seem like a difficult thing to create, but with a little guidance (most of which will be on the pump packaging!), you'd be surprised how quickly and easily you could make something very special.
We love the dark pebbles here, which are conveniently hiding all the pump mechanisms and though the casing for this feature is a little complex, you could opt for something much simpler and still get a great finish. Aralia have really captured the essence of modern garden design here though and we think they should definitely be part of your inspiration!
A modern garden will thrive with a few simple and elegant shapes, especially if they are contrasted and simultaneously complemented by some vibrant colour. We don't think you can go wrong by choosing monochrome or natural material planters that are nice and chunky, but relatively plain and filling them with a cacophony of colour.
Just look how stunning these smooth black granite tubs are. The essence of contemporary minimalist chic, they are the perfect home for some fun fuschia pink blooms and together, they make the garden really come alive!
Regardless of what size your garden is, you can always inject some fantastic design into it and one thing that we think always looks super contemporary and high-end is a beautifully paved path. It's even better when it can cut through a luscious lawn!
We love this example of a modern garden and think that it's the path that really makes it pop. Breaking up the green with some natural terracotta, the path offers just enough practicality to keep the garden functional, as well as visually stunning.
No modern garden would be complete without some stunning lighting in place, but we aren't simply talking about fairy lights in the trees! For a truly contemporary and sleek finish, we think floor lighting, as seen here, is absolutely the way to go.
Giving a stunning uplighting effect, floor lights in the garden can not only light your pathways, but will effortlessly give your outdoor space year-round usability and appeal. We think it's fun to illuminate your favourite plants too, especially if they are a little unusual!
As with everything, it is all too easy to get super carried away when trying to create a modern garden that will look stunning, so try to remember that less can be more. Let the natural beauty of your outdoor space really dictate what you do and from there, everything will seem a lot more organic and unforced.
We think this space is absolutely perfect, with some luscious beds, filled with lovely greenery, a rock path, some lawn and a simple water feature. In fact, this looks to be a culmination of all our former tips! Well, no wonder we like it!
Don't think that you can't create a wondrous modern garden without a huge budget as that simply isn't the case. Even if you only turf your lawn, add a simple concrete path and look to add plants in wall mounted housings, you'd be surprised at how amazing it could look. Well, now you've seen this picture, you know exactly how incredible it can look!
A modern garden is entirely possible on a small budget, if you can find inspiration and interpret it in terms of your own budget. You could recreate this look using anything, even very inexpensive plumbing pipes!
If you have room for it, no modern garden would be complete without somewhere to sit back and admire your handiwork, after all, a garden is meant to be enjoyed, not finished and then never used! We think that some classic rattan furniture, as seen here, makes for a timeless addition that will never age or go out of style and as long as you are surrounded by fabulous contemporary finishes elsewhere, it will fit in perfectly! Now all you need is a mojito or two!
