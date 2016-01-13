Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Fresh ideas for a jaw dropping dining room

press profile homify press profile homify
ANTONIO CARLOS RESIDENCE, Mauricio Arruda Design Mauricio Arruda Design Eclectic style dining room
Loading admin actions …

We love the dining room and not only because it usually signifies that some good eating is about to occur! We think it is one of those rooms that can easily be given a little less thought during the decorating process, making it ripe for a room revamp a little later on. We don't mean that you don't care how you initially decorate it, far from it, but a dining room often struggles to find its own identify, especially if it is in close proximity to the kitchen, as it just gets drafted in as an extension of that space.

Take a look at our tips for refreshing your dining room and see if you can give it a bit more sparkle. You never know, it might get you thinking about other rooms that you might like to revamp too!

Dress the table beautifully

Residência MV praia, Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos Eclectic style dining room
Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos

Residência MV praia

Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos
Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos
Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos

To add a little pizzaz to your dining room, why not start with a very simple room revamp tip, which is to always make sure that the table is beautifully dressed, even when not in use? It sounds shockingly simple doesn't it and yet, it really can make a huge difference.

Just look at this zingy space, created by Maria Christina Rinaldi. The use of vibrant lime green and classic white in the dinner service and napkins has really made the table come alive and stand alone from the rest of the open plan living area. The bonus of this tip is that as soon as you get bored of one colour scheme, you can quickly and inexpensively switch it up, just by using different napkins or crockery! Genius.

Choose timeless furniture

Residencia Guadalajara, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern dining room
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

One thing we don't recommend that you ever neglect is the dining furniture that you opt for. If you choose something that is extremely stylised or themed, you might find that it can look dated very quickly, thus making the dining room as a whole feel a little less fashionable. To prevent this, we think that you should try to buy something that is classic.

By having timeless furniture in place, you can undertake other room revamp techniques as often as you like and though the space will always feel very different, you will have saved a great deal of money.

Hang some art

Lago Alberto, LEMONBE LEMONBE Modern dining room
LEMONBE

LEMONBE
LEMONBE
LEMONBE

Embracing your inner Charles Saatchi has never been easier, especially if you have a dining room revamp on your mind that is. 

With pretty furniture in situ and a wall colour that you still like, it can be hard to put your finger on what you want to change about a dining room, so why not make it easy on yourself and begin by injecting a little culture into the space to see if that rejuvenates it enough? Large pieces, in particular, will make a big impact and change the space entirely and all you need is a couple of picture hooks!

Add more light

PROJECTO 3, Grupo HC Grupo HC Classic style dining room
Grupo HC

Grupo HC
Grupo HC
Grupo HC

A key solution for any room revamp, we think adding extra lighting can make an exceptionally huge difference to a dining room

Most commonly accessorised with soft, atmospheric lighting, a dining room can be totally transformed just with the flick of a switch when some new and funky lampshades, brighter bulbs and extra lamps are brought into play. We think this is a great and relatively inexpensive tip and as full-on foodies, we like to be able to see what we are eating… don't you?

Play with colours and texture

Maple, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern dining room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Aren't rugs absolutely fantastic? They can effortlessly tie a room together, add a new vibrant accent colour and even break up a huge smooth space with some much appreciated texture and softness underfoot. In fact, we think rugs are one of our favourite ways to tackle a room revamp and once you've chosen a new one, it takes mere seconds to pop it down and start appreciating the impact it has.

This bright red luxe rug looks stupendous against the rich blue walls and really adds an extra touch of warmth and luxury. If you picture any other colour in there, you start to get a sense of just how much of an impact that one item has, but we can't see this perfect piece being replaced for a very long time!

Mix it up with your chairs

ANTONIO CARLOS RESIDENCE, Mauricio Arruda Design Mauricio Arruda Design Eclectic style dining room
Mauricio Arruda Design

ANTONIO CARLOS RESIDENCE

Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design

When it comes to tackling a room revamp, anything goes as long as you like the end result and a great way to make a big change in your dining room is to switch out your dining chairs for something different. You could even upcycle your existing ones, by painting them a bright colour or adding patterns to them. Essentially, the more vibrant you dare to be, the better for making a room revamp feel effective and the less likely you will be to want to change it again any time soon, so grab that paintbrush!

For more fabulous dining rooms, take a look at this Ideabook: Classic Dining Room Furniture You'll Adore. Classic can be funky too, as you'll soon see!

Gorgeous garden ideas for modern homes
Would you like to revamp your dining room? Which idea appeals most? Let us know!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks