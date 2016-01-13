Fresh ideas for a jaw dropping dining room

We love the dining room and not only because it usually signifies that some good eating is about to occur! We think it is one of those rooms that can easily be given a little less thought during the decorating process, making it ripe for a room revamp a little later on. We don't mean that you don't care how you initially decorate it, far from it, but a dining room often struggles to find its own identify, especially if it is in close proximity to the kitchen, as it just gets drafted in as an extension of that space.

Take a look at our tips for refreshing your dining room and see if you can give it a bit more sparkle. You never know, it might get you thinking about other rooms that you might like to revamp too!