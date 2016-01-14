Home décor trends for 2016

What lies ahead in 2016? Hopefully health, wealth and happiness for everyone and while we can't make any concrete predictions, we can look ahead to the upcoming interior design trends that you should be on the lookout for!

If you like to stay current with all things, including your home, you need to know why metal is shaping up to be a big hit for this year, which ceramics you should be buying and how to stay ahead of the design curve and with all that in mind, we have created this article to get you up to speed.

Take a look at what we are predicting will be big news this year and see if you might want to be a dedicated follower of fashion!