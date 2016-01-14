Clever uses for wasted corner spaces

When you have a corner space at home and you don't know what to do with it, it always ends up feeling a little redundant and awkward. We think that you can put these parts of your home to fantastic use, as long as you have a little imagination and some determination to get the most value from your home that you possibly can.
From creating a lovely garden area to making a designated laundry organisation zone, your awkward corner spaces could be an untapped source of storage solutions and organisational potential. Let's take a look at our top tips for utilising corners and see what you could achieve!
Why waste an iota of precious outdoor space, when you can use your corners to create a beautiful bedding plants area? We know you might think this example seems a little complicated, but don't be fooled!
EcoEntorno have made utilising corners an art form with this super display, but it is something that you could use as inspiration for a DIY project of your own. With a few house bricks, you too could create a magnificent wall bed and could even use the corner as a feature! By keeping the rest of the space relatively free of plants, it will help to make your garden feel bigger too. What a double win!
We don't think that there is a single house on the planet that can actually say it has too much storage and when it comes to utilising corners, turning them into handy shelves is one of the simplest, yet most effective techniques.
Even in a small room, some corner shelving, built up onto the wall so it doesn't impact on the accessibility of the area, will be a huge asset and help to make cluttered spaces feel far more organised and minimalist, which, as we know, is a huge trend for this year!
We would love a corner seat! Just imagine how lovely it would be to invite friends and family over for lunch and to sit in a perfect little spot like this. Perhaps it's the pastel cushions that are making this seem even more beautiful, but either way, utilising corners has never been done in such a functional and feminine way.
We think this would be a great solution for a girl's bedroom, as it would allow for easy chatting with friends, while not needing a large sofa that would inevitably take up a great proportion of the room. An added benefit is that this would be a suitable spot for sleepover guests too!
As avid readers, we can't tell you how appreciated a cosy little reading nook would be! Just somewhere quiet, understated and comfortable, where reading was the only option. Bliss! As we are trying our hardest to start utilising corners, we think a little reading den would be a great idea for putting those wasted crevices to good use.
All you need is a chair and perhaps a table, as well as a lamp and suddenly, what was an empty and unusable space in your home has become everybody's favourite area. Just be prepared to fight for your spot!
Having a home study no longer means that you need an enormous desk that is cumbersome and awkward and with this new found flexibility comes a plethora of options. Previously unused areas of your home, which had been thought of as too small to do anything productive with, can now be the perfect spots for installing a tiny home office.
Utilising corners can be as simple as fixing a small table in place, so a laptop can comfortably sit on top of it, adding a chair and making a quiet office. Perfect for home workers, children who need to study or just vigilant budget keepers, a focussed little area will add usability and, more than likely, value to your home!
Awkward corners be gone, as we want to use you for all sorts of annoying tasks, such as sorting out the laundry! When it comes to practical ideas, utilising corners to make laundry sorting easier has to be the most pragmatic of them all, but we can't guarantee that your brood will take any notice or use it how you want them to!
All we can say is that building storage and classification baskets into your utility room corners will offer you a wealth of possibilities, even if you are the only one that takes advantage or sees the benefits of them.
For more great corner ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: Creative Corner Shelves. Even the smallest spaces can be put to great use, as you'll see!