Clever uses for wasted corner spaces

When you have a corner space at home and you don't know what to do with it, it always ends up feeling a little redundant and awkward. We think that you can put these parts of your home to fantastic use, as long as you have a little imagination and some determination to get the most value from your home that you possibly can.

From creating a lovely garden area to making a designated laundry organisation zone, your awkward corner spaces could be an untapped source of storage solutions and organisational potential. Let's take a look at our top tips for utilising corners and see what you could achieve!