Kitchen lighting you need to see to believe!

It's been a long time since the kitchen was considered to be just a room for preparing food and with every year that passes, it becomes more and more the go to room for family closeness, socialising and just reconnecting with other household members. It's the hub of the home and as such, needs to be given a lot of design consideration.

Lighting kitchen areas should be thought about carefully, as the solutions that you choose could dramatically change the look and feel of your space, so we have come up with some of our favourite examples of perfect kitchen illumination, to see if any takes your fancy and fires up your imagination.