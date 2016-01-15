The essentials of a warm and cosy home

When we talk about wanting a cosy home, we refer to a place where we can feel completely at ease and where just by entering we feel happy, relaxed and safe.

Every aspect of the interior decor can influence how cosy our home is, from the furniture to the colours and materials on the walls. Literally every decision you make or item you add will have an impact, so really keep in mind that you are striving for a cosy home and you shouldn't go too wrong. Just in case you need some pointers, however, we are on hand to give you our advice for creating the perfect cosy home, so snuggle up and let's make a start!