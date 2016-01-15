The essentials of a warm and cosy home

When we talk about wanting a cosy home, we refer to a place where we can feel completely at ease and where just by entering we feel happy, relaxed and safe.
Every aspect of the interior decor can influence how cosy our home is, from the furniture to the colours and materials on the walls. Literally every decision you make or item you add will have an impact, so really keep in mind that you are striving for a cosy home and you shouldn't go too wrong. Just in case you need some pointers, however, we are on hand to give you our advice for creating the perfect cosy home, so snuggle up and let's make a start!
Don't let anyone tell you that choosing the right wall colour for your home isn't a big decision, as we all know it is! This is especially pertinent when talking about how to make a cosy home, as you will automatically need to steer clear of the cooler end of the colour spectrum in order to focus on the neutral and warm shades!
The use of off white in this space, from Goo, is fantastic as the neutral base allows for nuances of warmth, such as orange cushions, a rug and art work, to bring warmth into the space, without it feeling too overpowering. This also means that updating the colour scheme and feel would be exceptionally easy and quick!
Here is a prime example of when you need to remember that you are trying to create a cosy home and not an operating theatre, thereby making atmospheric lighting extremely important.
When it comes to creating a warm and inviting spot, we think you should take some inspiration from this lovely example, which is making great use of table lamps to create a softly lit and harmonious family living room. Without the glare of a bright main light, the amber softness of the two table lamps is helping to make the room feel less open and more snuggly.
A cosy home wouldn't be complete without a lovely injection of natural materials and first and foremost comes wood. Though ideal for so many projects, we think wooden flooring is a fantastic way to bring warmth and depth to any space that has been designed for intimate socialisation.
We love this warm and cosy bedroom that features a plethora of lovely caramel and honey tones and when offset against the leather chair, suede bed and neutral cream walls, the overall feeling is one of easy elegance and chic.
While you might think that the secret to creating a cosy home is making a room feel smaller and more enclosed, we think it is important that you maintain a connection to nature, so keeping your windows free and clear is vital!
On a starry evening, the night sky is the perfect companion to a warm and snug room and helps to amplify the intimate feeling, while a bright sunny day will help to fill a room with wonderful natural sunlight that in turn, keeps you warm and comfortable. Divine!
We think this tip really speaks for itself, as if you stop and think about how certain materials make you feel, some will be far warmer and more comfortable than others. For example, metal is stylish and chic, but wood is wonderfully tactile, warm and gorgeous!
For a truly cosy home, we think that showcasing natural materials is a sure-fire way to add a level of intimacy and comfort, with minimal effort, so look for linen, cotton, wood and even leather and we know you'll soon be hunkered down feeling very warm and safe!
However you decide to approach creating a cosy home, you need to remember that a cohesive style is vital! There is no point taking the time to choose the right colour scheme and materials if they don't work well together, so really give some thought to your finished room! This kitchen is the perfect example of a room that has been created to really work harmoniously, with every aspect not only being a tonal match for its neighbour but also the perfect embodiment of a cosy home.
For more tips for creating a cosy dream home, take a look at this Ideabook: Creating A Cosy Living Room. It's more than just picking the right sofa, you know!