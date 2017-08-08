These 10 Things in Your Bedroom Might be the Reason of Your Illness

A little softness goes a long way in a bedroom, which is why carpet and rugs are popular, but boy, they can really hold a lot of grime as well! Regular vacuuming goes without saying, but you'll also need to shampoo regularly and in all honesty, if you have asthma or any similar respiratory disorders, you'll definitely feel better without deep pile carpet in your bedroom!

