How to decorate your home so it never goes out of style

The material you choose for your floor is critical, as you want to get the right mix of hardiness, style and neutrality. Of course, the material you finally plump for will have a lot to do with the wider design scheme that you have in place, but for that timeless appeal that we promised you, we think you'll need to choose one of the following:

Wood—Perfect for ANY home, hardwood flooring will only ever need some maintenance, such as staining and polishing, but will add a lot of warmth and organic drama to even a really understated home.

Concrete—For an industrial aesthetic, you can't go wrong with polished concrete flooring that looks as cool as it feels underfoot! It needs absolutely nothing form you in terms of care either!

Stone—Want a rustic home? Then natural stone is definitely for you, but beware that it can need replacing if it breaks. Choosing thick tiles should negate the problem.

Carpet—If your version of timeless is traditional, then carpet is for you, but be aware that this is the most maintenance-heavy option! It will need regular shampooing to look good and pale colours can be a total nightmare!