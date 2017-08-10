Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

19 Modern Bathroom Design Ideas That Would Convince to Change Your Bathroom Design

press profile homify press profile homify
57125 House, MODO Architettura MODO Architettura Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

If you want to give your bathroom something of a chic and contemporary makeover, before you start calling in the professional bathroom designers, come and take a look at some of the most beautiful spaces that we've ever seen! We think we've really honed in on some of the motifs that promise to create an undeniably modern bathroom, so grab a pen and makes some notes, as we know that you're going to love something from each of these terrific examples of bathroom perfection! 

1. Hang an unusual mirror, to add a little personality as well as handy functionality!

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

2. Wood flooring will add in some contrasting rustic undertones and a warm ambience.

57125 House, MODO Architettura MODO Architettura Modern bathroom
MODO Architettura

MODO Architettura
MODO Architettura
MODO Architettura

3. Mixing smooth and rugged materials will create a fascinating juxtaposition of genres!

Ein Bad mit Individuellem Design München Waldperlach, Cella GmbH Cella GmbH Modern bathroom Tiles
Cella GmbH

Cella GmbH
Cella GmbH
Cella GmbH

4. Neutral colours are the perfect base for some funky geometric touches that really bring a contemporary coolness into play.

Appartamento residenziale nel quartiere Nomentano., studioQ studioQ Modern bathroom
studioQ

studioQ
studioQ
studioQ

5. Mirror lamps certainly make for a fun bit of indulgent complexion admiring! What a sleek installation idea!

Un attico in stile loft in Milano, Annalisa Carli Annalisa Carli Modern bathroom Wood Beige
Annalisa Carli

Annalisa Carli
Annalisa Carli
Annalisa Carli

6. Bold colours are something that so few people dare to try in a shower cubicle, but what's stopping you? They look amazing!

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Bufalotta, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern bathroom
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. How about swapping the windows out for something a little more interesting, shape-wise? Portholes ahoy!

Vivere con stile... un sorprendente attico con affaccio sul lago, coniuga raffinatezza ed eleganza., Studio d'Architettura MIRKO VARISCHI Studio d'Architettura MIRKO VARISCHI Modern bathroom
Studio d&#39;Architettura MIRKO VARISCHI

Studio d'Architettura MIRKO VARISCHI
Studio d&#39;Architettura MIRKO VARISCHI
Studio d'Architettura MIRKO VARISCHI

8. Embracing the colour of the year, grey, will definitely give your bathroom some serious style credentials!

Terra Rossa House, MODO Architettura MODO Architettura Minimalist bathroom
MODO Architettura

MODO Architettura
MODO Architettura
MODO Architettura

9. Adding just a few wooden accessories and elements stop a bathroom from being too boring or cold.

Appartamento campione in cantiere di Rho (MI), Home Staging & Dintorni Home Staging & Dintorni Scandinavian style bathroom
Home Staging &amp; Dintorni

Home Staging & Dintorni
Home Staging &amp; Dintorni
Home Staging & Dintorni

10 Minimalist style can be rich in grandeur, if you choose a warm neutral hue and the very best materials!

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern bathroom
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

11. Adding just one or two unusual touches will definitely add modern charm to a bathroom! How about some art?

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

12. Don't be tempted to just plump for what is 'normal'. This long mirror is definitely unusual, but looks great and very modern!

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern bathroom
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

13. Forget what you've heard about using black in the bathroom, as we say GO FOR IT! Fantastically chic and bold, it's a winning statement.

Casa Miranda, AParquitectos AParquitectos Modern bathroom
AParquitectos

AParquitectos
AParquitectos
AParquitectos

14. Modern bathrooms always tend to have a focus on integration, so the small but handy shelf here is something we will be copying… will you?

Appartamento privato Vimercate, SLP arch SLP arch Modern bathroom
SLP arch

SLP arch
SLP arch
SLP arch

15. Glass shower bricks are a fantastically modern alternative to a solid wall or boring curtains! Frosted varieties hide your modesty too!

CASA P+A, ANGOLO-grado arquitectónico ANGOLO-grado arquitectónico Modern bathroom Ceramic Grey
ANGOLO-grado arquitectónico

ANGOLO-grado arquitectónico
ANGOLO-grado arquitectónico
ANGOLO-grado arquitectónico

16. Got a penchant for vivid colour? Then show that off, in your bathroom! Avocado suites were once a thing, so why not?

Hotel Pop Life , DIN Interiorismo DIN Interiorismo Modern bathroom
DIN Interiorismo

DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo

17. Modern bathrooms have a real affinity for floating suite items, especially sinks. A suspended vanity unit finishes the look wonderfully.

Cappuccino gefällig?, KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG Modern bathroom
KitzlingerHaus GmbH &amp; Co. KG

KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG
KitzlingerHaus GmbH &amp; Co. KG
KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG

18. Backlit mirrors really do add a lot of old school glamour to a bathroom, which will amplify all the contemporary touches that you've put in place.

Hotel Dos Casas en San Miguel de Allende, Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

19. White makes for a timeless bathroom, but add some metallic mosaic tiles and you'll have a space-age ablution station everybody envies for years to come!

Ridefinizione camera degli ospiti con bagno en-suite, MBquadro Architetti MBquadro Architetti Modern bathroom
MBquadro Architetti

MBquadro Architetti
MBquadro Architetti
MBquadro Architetti

If you can handle even more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Eye-catching bathroom flooring.

The real-life doll's house
Did you spot some ideas that you'd love to copy?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks