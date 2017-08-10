Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 Nifty and Clever Tricks that will Show Your Kitchen More Expensive

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Classic style kitchen Ceramic Beige
Loading admin actions …

If you could give your kitchen a designer upgrade for a fraction of the expected cost, you'd want to know how, right? Well you're in luck, as we are going to let you in on all those fantastic professional kitchen planner secrets that result in incredible, covetable cooking spaces that not only stand the test of time, but also look intensely expensive whilst doing so! The key, as with most home decorating ideas, is to stick to simple but impactful additions, in small numbers, as apposed to simply drowning out stylish choices with a wealth of silly little accents, but don't just take our word for it! Come with us now as we show you exactly how to get that chic designer look for a whole lot less and then, start planning your secret kitchen overhaul!

1. Make an island the star!

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Classic style kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

If you really can't afford a super expensive kitchen, make the most of a central feature, such as an island. By drawing all eyes to one piece of furniture, you can go all out with the fancy touches there and simply leave the rest of the room a little more understated.

2. Dark cabinets look so elegant.

The Cheshire Townhouse Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Grey grey island,kitchen island,brass hardware,pendant lighting,quarry tiles,belfast sink,brass taps,interior,style,simple
deVOL Kitchens

The Cheshire Townhouse Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

Painting your old kitchen cabinets in a super matte and dark colour will always make them look fantastically more expensive and contemporary than they actually are! Ultra dark grey is THE colour right now and just look at how beautiful it looks in this example!

3. Get some great dining chairs.

kitchen MN Design KitchenBench tops interior designer,interior design,kitchen,classic,lantern,marble worktop,island,bar stool
MN Design

kitchen

MN Design
MN Design
MN Design

If you have an integrated dining area in your kitchen, try to go a little more fancy with your chair choices! Most people will look to blow the budget on the table itself, thus negating the chairs, but if you do things the other way around, you'll make a much more impressive statement!

4. Wood veneer works well!

Mr & Mrs Moreton's Kitchen, Room Room Classic style kitchen Granite White Kitchen
Room

Mr & Mrs Moreton's Kitchen

Room
Room
Room

When you want the look of solid wood, but your bank account simply can't make it happen, wood veneer is a fantastic option! Nobody in their right mind will be thoroughly inspecting your new doors, to see if they are solid wood or not and we don't think you'll be able to tell the difference on sight alone!

5. Experiment with wallpaper.

Bespoke Map Wallpaper Kitchen Splashback Design Wallpapered Modern kitchen
Wallpapered

Bespoke Map Wallpaper Kitchen Splashback Design

Wallpapered
Wallpapered
Wallpapered

These days, you can get some seriously beautiful kitchen and bathroom-specific wallpapers, which are well equipped to deal with moisture and wow, do they create effortlessly stylish and upmarket feature walls in a space! There are even metallic papers and they REALLY take things up a notch.

6. Pendant lights are perfect.

The Three Cusps Chalet, Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Eclectic style kitchen
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

The Three Cusps Chalet

Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

Inset ceiling lights are functional, modern and pretty, but if you want to add some real style to your kitchen that insinuates that you've spent more than you have, you NEED some pendant lamps. Above an island, they offer targeted ambient lighting and look so designer.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Use fabulous tiles.

Vibrant Aqua tiles with Porcelain Cabinets homify Classic style kitchen Ceramic Beige tiles,classic kitchen,tongue and groove,quartz,smeg,appliances,induction hob,aqua,shaker kitchen,cup handles,stainless steel
homify

Vibrant Aqua tiles with Porcelain Cabinets

homify
homify
homify

If you're going to use tiles somewhere in your kitchen, don't simply plump for the cheap plain white square ones that everybody does! Visit a couple of tile warehouses and see what you can find on offer and take your exact measurements, as you might find a stash of heavily reduced luxury tiles, that will fit your walls perfectly!

8. A stunning splashback can be all you need.

Kitchen Squaare Interior Kitchen units
Squaare Interior

Kitchen

Squaare Interior
Squaare Interior
Squaare Interior

If you liked the tile idea but know that you aren't planning to use any, you can apply the same rule to your splashbacks! Glass splashbacks are cost-effective to buy and easy to customise, if you go direct to a glass manufacturer, instead of through a kitchen planner. You'll get the designer,made-to-measure item you want, for a fraction of the expected price!

9. New cabinet doors add instant charm.

homify Country style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If it's just the doors in your kitchen that are letting the side down a bit, as they've become tatty or dated, why not just replace them? Keep your existing carcasses and don't touch the worktop, as these are the pricey things to re-fit, but swapping out your doors will be very cheap in comparison and look like a whole new kitchen! As an extra tip, oil your wooden worktops, to make surface scratches disappear and the colour revive!

10. Invest in new handles too.

Kitchen, LIVING INTERIORS By Contour Home Design Ltd LIVING INTERIORS By Contour Home Design Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves
LIVING INTERIORS By Contour Home Design Ltd

Kitchen

LIVING INTERIORS By Contour Home Design Ltd
LIVING INTERIORS By Contour Home Design Ltd
LIVING INTERIORS By Contour Home Design Ltd

Don't go swapping out some kitchen doors and leaving naff old handles in place, as that will always give the game away in terms of budget upgrade attempts! If you're going to invest in new handles, we recommend something along the lines of brushed aluminium varieties, that look contemporary.

11. Accessorise simply but stylishly.

TU LAS model B wine and glass rack | pear wood TU LAS Wine cellar Wood wine rack,glass rack,wooden shelf,pear,solid wood,kitchen shelf,winery,wine cellar
TU LAS

TU LAS model B wine and glass rack | pear wood

TU LAS
TU LAS
TU LAS

Finally, to really finish off your deceptively cost-effective but expensive-looking 'new' kitchen, a few very simple but elegant accessories are a must. Clever touches, such as this wine display shelf, look so cool and as though they must have cost a fortune, but you'd be surprised at what you can find for very little money these days, thanks to the internet!

For a little more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Ideas for an organised kitchen.

Before & after: this bare garden's stunning makeover
Are you going to try any of these ideas in your kitchen now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks